Running for Ron Johnson's Senate seat, Bucks VP visits Baraboo

Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks, said that during his campaign for Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat he’s prioritizing places that have been neglected by the major political parties.

“The biggest thing is showing up,” Lasry said during an interview with the Baraboo News Republic Thursday afternoon in the lobby of Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells. That’s why some of the first county-level political groups he visited — virtually — at the start of his campaign were from Sauk and Barron County, he noted.

“We’re going to make sure that we’re going to places that Democrats and Republicans have neglected, because I think what people are looking for is feeling … that they have a voice in government and that someone who is in the Senate is actually working for them and is a voice for them in D.C,” he said.

He was at the casino to address a Teamsters convention, said Mike Tate, a senior advisor to the campaign. Lasry also spent time in downtown Baraboo, eating at the Little Village Cafe and shopping at Just Imagine Toys for the daughter he and his wife are expecting this summer.