At his heaviest, Chris Line figures, he weighed about 440 pounds, although he can't be sure since only medical or industrial scales go that high. Most standard scales have a maximum weight of 300 pounds.

Determined to lose the weight, about five years ago Line changed his diet and began walking. Eventually, he started jogging — very slowly.

Now, most days, he can be seen shuffling up and down State Street and around Capitol Square in the same steady, determined jog. His gait, however, is the only thing that hasn't changed. At 180 pounds, he's less than half the weight he was when he started.

Line, 33, usually runs five miles in the morning, five over the noon hour, and five to 10 after work. If it wasn't for his job as a lawyer for the Freedom From Religion Foundation, he said, he'd run more; on weekends, he'll typically run 20 miles a day and walk 10 more.

"I’m a very routine-based person," Line said.

Growing up in Monroe, Line said he was always extremely overweight. Beginning around high school and through his college and law school years, he said he weighed around 350 pounds. He hit his top weight briefly in 2017 during the stress of his last finals of law school.

"I knew that candy and soda were the reasons why I was fat," he said. "But it's an addiction. It's more of a mental thing that stops you from eating right."

It's easy to say, "move more, eat less," he said, but that's like telling an alcoholic to stop drinking alcohol. "If that was something that they could do, they would obviously do it."

During that time, he estimates, he broke at least 10 chairs — a particularly embarrassing aspect of being heavy. He tried dating but found it hard to meet people.

"It was not a good time in my life."

It was also painful. Pre-diabetic and suffering from sleep apnea, Line wasn't sleeping well. He'd fall asleep at work even after chugging energy drinks. He'd eat lots of sweets and guzzle soda, thinking he needed them to get by, he said.

The lack of sleep would be the impetus for him to start losing weight.

About 40% of American adults are overweight. From 1999-2000 through 2017–March 2020, obesity rates increased from 30.5% to 41.9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During the same time, the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7% to 9.2%.

For Line, walking helped get his weight under control. But changing his diet was the biggest factor, he said. Once he started learning about nutrition, and what was healthy and unhealthy, he said he began losing massive amounts of weight.

"It makes it really easy at first, just by not literally stuffing yourself with food all day, you drop (weight) pretty quick," he said.

For the first year or two, he said, he consistently lost 15 pounds a month. Over time, that slowed down, but he increasingly began eating healthier.

A slow transition helped make it stick, he said. He scaled back on fast food and cut down on soda, but the idea of completely giving it up seemed impossible, he said. So, he'd have one "cheat meal" every Saturday.

He began incorporating jogging into his walking routine, just a couple of blocks at first. He also started weightlifting. In time, he lost 200 pounds.

His coworkers wanted to give him something to celebrate his achievement, but buying him a meal or taking him to dinner didn't seem appropriate, he said, so they signed him up for the Madison Marathon half marathon.

The race was in November 2018, and to train, he began jogging more. He finished it in 2:16:47, No. 1,801 out of 2,610.

In a way, he hasn't stopped running since.

As long as temperatures are in the teens or above, Line will be out jogging; colder than that, he'll run on a treadmill in the fitness center of his apartment building, a few blocks from the Capitol.

While some runners like to vary their route, Line prefers the predictability of running Downtown. State Street and the sidewalks around the Capitol are well lighted and usually cleared of snow and ice within a few hours of any snowstorm, he said.

Even in warmer weather, Line said he sticks to his route because he finds the Capitol and the State Street area beautiful. He likes the people and the businesses. He also likes knowing the distance of his route, which doesn't change.

It's not unusual for people to recognize him and stop him to chat. Some of the homeless people Downtown call him "Running Man." Others call him an inspiration.

"At first, a lot of people noticed my weight loss," he said. "So, there are people who would say, 'I saw you when you were out walking here at over 400 pounds.'"

But he doesn't talk much when he's running so he can devote the time to another favorite hobby: listening to podcasts, something he estimates he does for 40 to 50 hours a week. His favorites include "Pod Save America," "Lovett or Leave It," a legal podcast called "Opening Arguments," and atheist podcasts such as "Freethought Radio" from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Healthy, and in a committed relationship, Line said it's still a struggle not to binge but said keeping an active lifestyle helps.

"It's really not as hard as people would think, provided you establish a lifestyle and follow it," he said.

Discipline helps. Rather than keep a jar of peanut butter at home, he's started buying it by the packet and is able to open just one at a time. Instead of regular ice cream, he eats Halo Top, an ice cream with fewer calories and a lot less sugar.

It's harder when someone brings in treats at the office, or he goes home for the holidays.

In the past few months, he's cut back a bit on running, maybe doing half as many miles after work, to spend time with his girlfriend and also to pursue concert photography, which he does for Frank Productions once or twice a week.

But the allure of that run is always there.

"Any time that I don't have something going on, I just run instead," Line said. "It's sort of my version of sitting on the couch watching TV. For me, it's throwing on a podcast and going out for a run."