JUNEAU — A rural Beaver Dam couple each made their initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit court on Monday for multiple felony charges related to a preteen girl being inappropriately touched at the couple’s home.

Johnathan Haase faces felony charges of four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, four counts of child enticement, five counts of exposing genitals and one count of exposing a child to harmful materials. If found guilty of even one of the sexual assault charges, which has the harshest felonies, he could face up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

Johnathan Haase appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Johnathan was placed on a $2,500 cash bond with conditions that he have no in-person contact with the victim but may have phone contact with the victim. He shall not have any direct or indirect communication with any girl under the age of 18.

Felicia Haase faces a felony count of failure to act during the sexual assault of a child, exposing a child to harmful materials and exposing genitals to a child. If found guilty of the failure-to-act charge, which has the harshest felonies, she could face up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

Felicia also appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. She was placed on a $500 cash bond with the condition that she not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint:

The 12-year-old girl told a teacher, who is a mandatory reporter, that Johnathan Haase had inappropriately touched her upper private parts. The girl said after she turned 12, he had asked her to see her birthmark, which is on her shoulder and touched her breasts. The girl said that he had done so more than two times, but did not know how many exactly. The girl said that she felt uncomfortable after he touched her. She also said Felicia Haase had also seen Johnathan touching her.

The girl also said that the couple had given her a vibrator to use, but she had not used it. The wife had attempted to show the girl where the toy went using herself as an example.

Felicia Haase was spoken to on Feb. 16. She told officers that Johnathan had checked the girl for a sexually transmitted infection. Felicia denied seeing Johnathan touching the girl’s breasts, but later admitted to seeing him touching her once when reminded by law enforcement what the girl had said to them.

The detective spoke with Johnathan after talking to Felicia. He said he was uncomfortable touching the girl’s breasts, and he had done it three times. He said he was doing it because he knew someone who had an infection because their nipple never came out, and he was attempting to get the nipple to come out.

Haase denied having sexual interest in pre-pubescent girls, but child sexual abuse material was found on his laptop.

Both are scheduled in court again for their preliminary hearings. Felicia’s hearing is scheduled for March 30 and Johnathan’s hearing is scheduled for April 20.