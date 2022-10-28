Rural Tomah teen who fired shots arrested after 5-hour stand-off, authorities say

A rural Tomah teen who fired shots was arrested after a five-hour stand-off on Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were sent to a rural Tomah residence about 6 p.m. Thursday on a report of a 15-year-old with a gun, Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement.

As deputies were responding, the teen fired several shots and when the deputies arrived, the teen fired three more shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence, Revels said.

Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit then were sent to the scene and after several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without incident, Revels said.

No injuries were reported.