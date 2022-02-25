Russian invasion shocks, worries Ukrainians in Madison

Ukrainian immigrants living in the Madison area are in a state of shock and worry over Russia’s invasion of their homeland, concerned about the fate of their families and country.

“It’s absolutely surreal,” said Ruslana Westerlund, who was born in Ukraine and moved to the U.S. in 1995 at age 22. “I can’t process it yet.”

Westerlund, of Cross Plains, counted nearly 30 family members back home whose lives have been on edge for the past several weeks. Their fears escalated Thursday morning, when Russia bombed several cities, including the capital, Kyiv, where Westerlund’s nephew lives. He managed to escape to a nearby village and is staying in a shelter there for now, she said.

Westerlund has also been in touch with her father, who heard rockets flying over his head that struck just over an hour away from his home in central Ukraine. He’s struggled to secure basic necessities, such as toilet paper, she said. The line at gas stations is five hours long and the Ukrainian government is rationing how much gas can be pumped.

Westerlund encouraged Americans to call their U.S. senators and request aid for Ukraine and sanctions for Russia.

She described the past 24 hours as an evening of crying, followed by a morning of crying.

“This is a nightmare,” she said. “This is a nightmare.”

But Westerlund also wants the world to know how independent and resilient her home country is, surviving centuries of invasion by different forces and the latest efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Ukrainian democracy has been a threat to Putin for many years,” she said. “So now he’s sending in ‘peacekeepers’ — that’s his word. His war is fought with lies.”

Thousands of Russians have protested their president’s decision to go to war. UW-Madison postdoctoral student Yulia Khalikova, who is from Russia, joined them from afar. She was one of about a dozen on campus Thursday chanting “Save Ukraine” and “Stop Putin” outside of Bascom Hall.

“I just thought, what can I do?” she asked. “If I were in Russia, I would go to the streets. Here, there’s no Russian embassy, but at least it’s some sort of gesture.”

Anna Popovych, 37, also participated in the modest protest. She grew up in the Kyiv area before coming to UW-Madison for graduate studies in sociology.

Popovych said her family is “relatively safe” because they are visiting others in Belarus. But she was concerned by her conversations with friends Wednesday evening, some of whom said they are hiding out in bomb shelters or subways and others who are evacuating to the western part of Ukraine.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “I did not believe this would happen.”

