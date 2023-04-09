PRINCETON — The premise of operating a four-lane, historic bowling alley in a small town may seem quaint.

And the payoff was on full display Wednesday when 16 women, making up four teams, laced up their shoes, ordered up drinks and began slinging balls down the wooden lanes at Stars & Strikes, located along the Fox River in this city’s downtown.

On this evening, as daylight waned and the sun began to set over West Water Street, tunes from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stevie Wonder and the Cars blared from the speakers of the digital jukebox, the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls game was silently shown on five televisions, and rounds of bar dice were played between frames of bowling.

There are no overhead monitors and automatic scoring machines here. Bowling scores are logged in with a pencil on a tear sheet surrounded with advertisements from the local Piggly Wiggly, Thomas J. Ward Insurance, Beer Belly’s Bar, the Pizza Factory and D’s Dishes, the neighboring dog and cat grooming business.

“This is old school, but it’s so much fun,” said Jessy Stelter, a Montello native who has lived the past 17 years in Princeton. “Brian is so wonderful to us girls. If it weren’t for him we wouldn’t have a bowling alley.”

She’s referring to Brian Spaulding, the epitome of entrepreneurial spirit whose unlikely journey has brought him here from Milwaukee to resurrect bowling and pursue a dream that a few years ago seemed unimaginable. He had little money, was living with his parents and dealing with a benign brain tumor that was eventually removed, only to grow back and be eradicated with radiation. He spent years prior to that working in the bowling industry in the Milwaukee area and had toyed with the idea of someday owning his own bowling center.

So in 2020, when his mother died unexpectedly, Spaulding began searching for an opportunity. He had won $23,000 playing bingo at Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee, which allowed him in April 2020 to buy a 1968 Corvette. Just over a year later, he sold his car for $14,000 and put $7,000 down to finance a deal to run and rehab Stars & Strikes with an option to purchase the business after three years for $150,000.

“The community has really embraced me here,” said Spaulding, 53. “This is my passion, the bowling. I love trying to develop leagues. I love trying to reel people in to bowl that maybe never bowled before or don’t want to bowl because they’re not very good. I’m always trying to help people.”

There’s occasionally live music, with the bands setting up on the approaches to the lanes, while five gambling machines also add to the revenue stream. For the first five months, Spaulding slept on a cot in the bowling alley. He now rents a room for $50 a week but is the only employee of the business and works 15 to 16 hours a day, seven days a week. A leaky roof destroyed part of the ceiling and flooded the business in late February and kept it closed for nearly three weeks, but league play has resumed.

But prior to the water damage, Spaulding spruced the place up, added TVs, purchased new equipment to oil the lanes, replaced the old pin sets that were mismatched and created five leagues. In November 2022, just more than 14 months after taking over the business, local bowler Justin Morales bowled the first sanctioned 300 game at the facility in more than 80 years.

“I’ve bowled in a lot of places in my life and this is, by far, the toughest bowling alley I’ve ever bowled in in my life because things haven’t been taken care of,” said Spaulding. “But with a new oiler and new pins, bowlers’ averages are up 10 pins prior to me being here.”

Spaulding’s work will get more notice in two weeks. That’s when, on April 23, a group of 28 bowling buffs will visit the facility as part of the Wisconsin Vintage Alleys Tour sponsored by the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin, which since 2017 has organized six other tours around the state. Wisconsin is home to 276 bowling centers, but 68% of those are 12 lanes or less.

Other stops on this spring’s tour will be at Butch & Anne’s Pine Grove, a four-lane center in Elkhart Lake; Generations Lanes in Eldorado, founded in 1952 with six lanes; and the four-lane Lambeaul Lanes established in 1946 in Redgranite.

The tour is designed to highlight Wisconsin’s historic bowling centers at a time when the industry is challenged and oftentimes centers are bulldozed to make way for more profitable developments. In the last year, more than 20 bowling centers in the state have changed hands due to retirements, deaths or those looking to move on to other businesses. It’s an unprecedented number, according to Yvonne Tison Bennett, who is organizing the tour and is the past executive director of the BCAW.

“It’s everything from four- and six-laners to, quite frankly, some of the biggest centers in our state,” Tison Bennett said of those that have sold but continue to offer bowling. “There’s been a lot of change. And I’ve always said that change is good because it’s new people, its new energy, it’s new money, it’s new ideas. As long as they stay bowling, that’s always great. Unfortunately, there’s been some that we’ve lost and are just gone.”

For Spaulding, bowling has been an integral part of his life. He grew up in a house located behind the 22-lane Rieger’s Sport Bowl at 58th Street and North Avenue in Milwaukee. He started bowling at the age of 4 and sweeping floors at the bowling alley when he was 12. A year later, he was averaging 180 per game and when he was 15 years old got a job as a pin chaser. He later managed the facility and after it closed in 1996 worked at bowling centers in Sussex, Brown Deer and Waukesha. But in 2005, his life was thrown for a loop when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

But after 15 years of dealing with and defeating his illness, Spaulding began searching for a bowling center, which led him to Princeton, a city of 1,200 people where Stars & Strikes has been operating since 1943 in a building constructed in the 1880s for a service garage. For the first 14 years, pins were set by hand by local youths, but in 1957 the owner spent more than $20,000 to install Brunswick pinsetters and automatic ball returns with hand dryers. The equipment is still being used today.

Spaulding is hoping he can eventually buy the bowling alley, but if not he plans to look elsewhere, knowing there are plenty of opportunities.

“I don’t want to leave here,” Spaulding said. “I want it to work.”

