 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Safari park in Bloomfield welcomes seven newborn animals

  • 0

BLOOMFIELD — July was a busy month for the stork at Safari Lake Geneva.

Animal expert “Jungle” Jay Christie, founder of the conservation park, said they recently welcomed seven “bouncing bundles of joy.”

Recently born at Safari Lake Geneva were two female yaks, two female nilgai — a species of Asian antelope — one female alpaca, one male miniature zebu and a male scimitar-horned oryx.

“The oryx, an antelope formerly found throughout north Africa, is so rare that it is classified as being extinct in the wild,” said Christie, “so we are particularly excited about that one.”

All seven Safari Lake Geneva babies will be visible from now through Oct. 31, when the park concludes its open season.

“It’s encouraging to see that so many of our animals are comfortable enough in the extensive habitat that we provide that they are able to reproduce naturally,” said Maggie Madden, the park’s director of conservation.

People are also reading…

Safari Lake Geneva is a family-owned business that provides an immersive and interactive animal adventure in a beautiful natural setting.

Just minutes from downtown Lake Geneva, the conservation park is easily accessible from Milwaukee, Madison, and northern Illinois.

The park is open from May through October. Online reservations are required and can be made at www.safarilakegeneva.com.

Safari Lake Geneva is located at W1612 Litchfield Road, Bloomfield.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

Arena man killed in single-vehicle crash

Arena man killed in single-vehicle crash

Ralph Reeson was driving north on County Road K near Knight Hollow Road in the town of Arena shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Become a 'tornado chaser' at this amusement park ride in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News