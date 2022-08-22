Safari park in Bloomfield welcomes seven newborn animals

BLOOMFIELD — July was a busy month for the stork at Safari Lake Geneva.

Animal expert “Jungle” Jay Christie, founder of the conservation park, said they recently welcomed seven “bouncing bundles of joy.”

Recently born at Safari Lake Geneva were two female yaks, two female nilgai — a species of Asian antelope — one female alpaca, one male miniature zebu and a male scimitar-horned oryx.

“The oryx, an antelope formerly found throughout north Africa, is so rare that it is classified as being extinct in the wild,” said Christie, “so we are particularly excited about that one.”

All seven Safari Lake Geneva babies will be visible from now through Oct. 31, when the park concludes its open season.

“It’s encouraging to see that so many of our animals are comfortable enough in the extensive habitat that we provide that they are able to reproduce naturally,” said Maggie Madden, the park’s director of conservation.

Safari Lake Geneva is a family-owned business that provides an immersive and interactive animal adventure in a beautiful natural setting.

Just minutes from downtown Lake Geneva, the conservation park is easily accessible from Milwaukee, Madison, and northern Illinois.

The park is open from May through October. Online reservations are required and can be made at www.safarilakegeneva.com.

Safari Lake Geneva is located at W1612 Litchfield Road, Bloomfield.