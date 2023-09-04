Few know Lake Mendota’s water and wind like Lon Schoor.

He’s been hoisting sails, guiding tillers and tacking the 9,800-acre lake for over 55 years.

On a recent night over 60 feet of water between Burrows Park and Picnic Point, it was Schoor and his three crew members who first crossed the finish line of the Mendota Yacht Club’s race that drew about a dozen 28-foot E scow sailboats.

This week’s competition will be significantly more difficult, and the number of boats immensely greater. Up to 130 boats and the best sailors from around the country are expected to descend on Madison for the 2023 E Scow Nationals.

Schoor, 77, has no illusions that his Mirage crew will have a shot at the championship trophy.

“These sailors that are going to be here are Olympic champions, world class sailors, world champions from around the country and Rolex Yachtsman’s of the Year — there’s several of them. They are the cream of the sailing crop in any class around the country,” Schoor said. “So the competition is stellar, it’s amazing and it’s really fun. They’re not only fantastic sailors, they’re terrific competitors.”

In short, Madison will be the center of the sailing world at the same time that triathletes will be in town to swim Lake Monona, bike the Dane County hills and run the streets of Madison for Sunday’s Ironman Wisconsin.

But instead of a 140.6-mile Ironman course, the E scows will ply a 6-mile course on Lake Mendota with a mile-wide mass start of boats. Practice races are set for Wednesday, with competition running Thursday through Sunday with two races each day.

Members of the Madison Yacht Club will launch out of Burrows Park, but the remainder of the field will sail out of Marshall Park on the lake’s southwest side, which will also serve as race headquarters. The park’s boat ramp, one of the largest on the lake, will also be closed Tuesday through Sunday, which means water skiers, anglers and others who use the ramp will need to launch elsewhere.

The event, which celebrates 100 years of the E scow class of boats, will also include post-race parties at Marshall Park on Wednesday and Thursday and banquets on Friday and Saturday at the Edgewater Hotel. The awards ceremony is set for Sunday afternoon at Marshall Park and could draw more than 700 people, including the event’s more than 60 volunteers.

“We need a big lake,” said Patrick Heaney, who will pilot his sailboat, Wild Turkey, and is co-chair of this week’s event. “We have 130 boats and they almost won’t fit on a lake of this size. Not to mention the wind’s a lot cleaner and can be a lot heavier on some of the big wind days because we have such a large lake. We can get some nice clean wind out in the middle of this lake.”

Long popular waterway

Lake Mendota has been a hub for navigation for centuries. The Ho-Chunk people paddled and lived on the shorelines of the Yahara Chain of Lakes, the evidence including two dugout canoes, one estimated at 3,000 years old, discovered in recent years off Shorewood Hills. European settlers brought paddle wheelers and sailboats for both recreation and commerce, and by the late 1800s more than 200 ice boats sailed on both lakes Mendota and Monona. The Mendota Yacht Club was established in 1903, the Hoofer Sailing Club, based at UW-Madison’s Memorial Union, came along in 1939, and the Badgers rowing teams are some of the best in the country.

But even when Madison doesn’t host the national event, like it did 21 years ago, there is always a strong connection to Wisconsin thanks to Harry “Buddy” Melges, the internationally acclaimed sailor from Lake Geneva who over the span of his extraordinary career won Olympic gold and the sport’s top prize, the Americas Cup.

Melges, who died in May at the age of 93, won the E Scow Nationals five times between 1965 and 1983, with other family members winning titles 10 times between 1986 and 2021. In addition, the vast majority of the boats used in the E scow races are built by Melges Performance Sailboats in the Walworth County hamlet of Zenda, about five miles south of Geneva Lake.

The E scow

The E scows are designed for a crew of four, can reach speeds approaching 25 mph and are widely considered the most well-balanced and competitive high-performance racers on the water.

“An E scow is basically a 28-foot-long surf board,” Heaney said. “It can plane out so you can go fast. It’s a ton of fun, it’s wet and it’s just really exciting to sail.”

E scow regattas are held throughout the country and typically draw between 15 and 33 boats per event. In the past 10 years, the nationals, held every year since 1959, have drawn from 50 to 84 boats. The event was last held in Wisconsin in 2018 on Lake Winnebago off Oshkosh, its third time hosting. The nationals have also been held on Geneva Lake four times and on Green Lake in 1974.

“How do these sailors get to be Olympic champions and Americas Cup champions in the middle of cow pastures? Well, sailing on these inland lakes teaches you how to read the wind really well,” said Deb Whitehorse, a longtime member of the Mendota Yacht Club. “In the oceans the winds can be pretty steady, so you learn more here and you can apply that in Americas Cup and Olympic sailing.”

3-time host

This will mark the third time Madison has hosted the E Scow Nationals. In 1983 there were 60 boats and in 2002 a 70-boat field. However, in July 1999, Schoor and fellow sailor Hugh Sugar organized an invitational regatta that drew about 130 boats that sailed out of Memorial Union and Tenney and Burrows parks, where temporary 300-foot-long piers were installed. The event remains one of the largest E scow regattas ever held. But this week’s nationals could surpass that of 24 years ago.

“It’s a really big deal for the E scows,” said Schoor, who is retired from UW-Madison, where he developed computer systems. “Burrows Park is a fabulous place to sail from. We get a fabulous sunset every Wednesday night. You can’t beat that.”

Mendota Yacht Club

Decades ago, many members of the Mendota Yacht Club sailed from their homes on the lake. But the skyrocketing price of lake property has forced most to leave the lake and store their boats elsewhere.

Burrows Park features a rack system that holds about 20 boats and has two tracks that lead to the water, each with a cart. The carts are then wheeled to each boat and the boat and its rack slid onto the cart before it is pushed by hand into the water. When sailing is done for the day, racks are hooked to one of two electric winches, which pull the boats and their racks from the water and back to their original place in the rack system, which was moved to Burrows Park from James Madison Park in the mid-1970s.

Heaney, who came to Madison to pursue a graduate degree and now works as a scientist, says the facilities at Burrows Park have been instrumental in maintaining the sport’s popularity. Spaces can be leased at the park for about $370 per boat each season. And, unlike other sailing clubs around the country, Mendota Yacht Club does not have a clubhouse.

“This is just a great way to maximize space, and it’s amazing that the city of Madison made a deal with us to allow us to keep our boats here. It really makes racing here happen,” Heaney said. “We’re one of the biggest fleets in the area and a big reason behind that is this is a great space that Madison Parks provides. It’s very unique.”

Photos: The Mendota Yacht Club E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota E Scow Nationals come to Lake Mendota