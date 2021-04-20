Saturday is “Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” across Wisconsin, coordinated by the state Department of Justice.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is among the agencies taking part in the program offering residents a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of expired or unwanted prescription medications, while providing education on the potential abuse of medications.

DOJ said unused or expired medicine should never be flushed down a toilet or poured down the drain because they end up in our water supply: Waste treatment plants are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts to pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.

Residents can find locations and detailed guidelines online.

Businesses are not allowed to take part in the event.

Items accepted include prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications.