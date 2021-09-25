Sauk City man charged with threatening attorney in manifesto over land sale

A Sauk City man faces 3.5 years in prison after allegedly threatening an attorney, the law firm and new property owners of a parcel of land previously owned by his family in a manifesto he hand delivered to the attorney in June.

Cary W. Trudell, 56, was charged with a felony count of threats to communicate derogatory info Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a parcel of land at S10387 Roeser Road valued at $9,000 for sale to Trudell family members was sold to Wallow Brans LLC of Middleton after the attorney said he notified family members they could purchase the property. The $40,000 gained from the sale was placed in a trust for the family, which was approved by all beneficiaries.

The attorney contacted the Sauk Prairie Police Department June 3, the same day Trudell came to the office with paperwork and a manila envelope marked “private” with a mailing label with Trudell’s name and address on it.

In a 15 page letter, Trudell told the attorney to purchase the land for $75,000 and transfer the property to him and called for the new property owners to give Trudell $11,000 in compensation, which he would use to prove he purchased the property at its appraised value. Trudell wrote that neither party had a choice against following his instructions.

Trudell went on to write that “This is not a request. This is an ultimatum for complete and unconditional surrender to a superior power.”

He demanded the property be given back to him by the end of June and threatened to somehow take the attorney’s law license away.

“If I have to pay one thin dime for that property it back I will be coming after your Bar License like a freight train bearing down on a penny because you will have proven hands down to ME you are not worthy to possess it.”

Trudell went on to write in the letter that he would use social and traditional media to create a campaign against the attorney and he was “sure there are many place for great ‘reviews’ from real life customers! I’ll do some checking for you, pinky promise!”

He also threatened to take property from the attorney, noting that he drives past a property where the lawyer works and “turn it into a museum for MY TRIUMPHS” and said it was “not a joke.”

In an interview with police the next day, Cary said he was upset because he thought the attorney didn’t handle the property properly and he hadn’t been given enough time to respond to whether he wanted to buy the parcel. Trudell acknowledged he was told he could buy it and said he “will not resort to physical violence” and comments in the letter were metaphorical, not true threats of physical harm.

He ended the letter by writing that the attorney would be wasting his time if he was “forced to deal with completely avoidable nonsense.”

“I will instead EASILY find enough time to wage a well-planed, lightning-fast, precisely-timed and tightly-orchestrated, devastating-scorced-Earth-take-no-prisoners-policy personal war against YOU where I am certain to be victorious regardless of what you do; you can only feed my fire and my fury,” Trudell wrote. “And as long as I have 1 functional finger or even dirty toe that can push buttons on a phone or a computer and an internet connection, I can wage a victorious PR campaign against your company from anywhere in the world, even hooked up to morphine in a hospital bed.”

“You are toast,” Trudell concluded.

He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Oct. 20.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.