Sauk County approves borrowing $50M to build new highway facilities

The suggestion of delaying a project to build new Sauk County Highway facilities in West Baraboo and Reedsburg to control costs was met with backlash by most of the county board of supervisors Tuesday.

The discussion followed a presentation by financial advisor Brian Della of PMA Securities LLC of Milwaukee. Della said the low construction bid was more than $44 million. With more than $3.5 million in equipment and construction administration costs, the estimated price of the project aimed to build a new highway shop next to the current one at 620 Highway 136, which was built more than 70 years ago, and the Reedsburg facility built in 1961, would be $48 million.

Della recommended the county borrow $50 million in bonding to account for contingencies. If the extra costs do not occur, he said the county could use the additional $2 million to pay off other debts.

Supervisor Shane Gibson, of Baraboo, specified he didn’t want to place a hiatus of more than a month on the proposed work, but recommended a restructuring of the plan.

“We’re going through this all wrong to get this done in a hurry,” Gibson said, claiming the county could save a minimum of $2 million. “This is the biggest project the county has done in years and I know it’s been going on for a couple of years, but from the time the bids went out to this point; it’s a small amount of time.”

Sauk County Administrator Brent Miller said Gibson was mistaken in his understanding there is $2 million that can be saved if the county changes its bonding.

“I know what the resolution says to reimburse ourselves, but it’s only if we have money leftover to reimburse ourselves,” Miller said. “Hopefully, we don’t use one penny of that contingency. If there is money left, then it would certainly go toward paying ourselves back.”

Other members of the board questioned the timing of Gibson’s concerns being brought public, like Carl Gruber, who serves on the Property Committee.

“Prices have changed,” Gruber said. “It’s OK if you don’t like how this process went, but there have been multiple times, even presentations that have been given to this board, to come and discuss any grievances you have. I find it awfully strange I guess, that this comes last minute.”

Supervisor Marty Krueger, chairperson of the Finance Committee, where the resolution to borrow $50 million was recommended, encouraged supervisors to approve the project that has been in consideration for years.

“The Finance Committee has tried to, as we work through this, consider every aspect, not only for county government but also for our taxpayers,” Krueger said. “I think the sad thing is, and I’ll say it, if we hadn’t been distracted with unproductive issues two, three years, we might have had this thing built already at a much cheaper cost.”

Much of the conversation around the cost of the project was the projected increase in interest rates and the increasing cost of construction materials as inflation is set to go up alongside product shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Chairperson Brandon Lohr referenced “record inflation right now” which means waiting a year could increase the interest rate for the funding by double, from 3% to 7.5%, nullifying the potential savings of $2 million.

Answering a question from Supervisor Rob Nelson, Della said that it would negatively affect the county’s credit rating to use any of its current funds on hand to supplement the cost of the project. Borrowing the full amount would not, he said.

Repayment for the borrowing would be over 19 years at a fixed interest rate of 3% for annual payments of $3.5 million through 2041. The county reduced its debt obligation at the end of 2021 after paying off bonds for Sauk County Law Enforcement Center construction.

The two resolutions to authorize borrowing up to $50 million and allowing for the bonds to be made available for public sale before March 15 were approved by a 27-3 vote, with supervisors Pat Rego of La Valle, David Riek of Spring Green and Gibson voting against. Supervisor Kristin White Eagle of Baraboo was absent.

Supervisors pointed to the need for new facilities. The aging buildings are not large enough to hold modern equipment, prompting lean-to, covered structures to be used for trucks kept outside the highway shop. Supervisor Mark Detter said not following through with updates for the too small buildings that need both mechanical and architectural updates would be “irresponsible.”

Dennis Polivka, of Spring Green, said that though he does not like the price of the project, there are also costs associated with keeping outdated buildings. If equipment is kept outside for instance, it will likely require more maintenance sooner.

“I don’t really see anything that’s out of line,” Polivka said. “If we want to take care of our equipment, extend the life, create a safer place for our employees to work, it’s going to cost us some money.”

