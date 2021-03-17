Sauk County dismisses case against man accused of neglect that led to child death

A Baraboo man who had been facing a maximum prison sentence of 25 years for felony child neglect that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old saw his case dismissed Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Christopher J. Fisher, 43, was accused of neglect after a child was found lying face down and unconscious in late July in the bathroom of a Lake Delton home. Emergency responders took the 9-year-old to St. Clare Hospital, but the attending physician announced the child dead just two hours later.

According to the motion for dismissal filed by Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen, Fisher proved through letters from witnesses of typical behavior of the child. Letters from the “victim’s mother and sister and the primary witness’s mother” provided background information that ultimately led the prosecutors to believe they could not prove criminal negligence beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the criminal complaint, Fisher was babysitting and said he forgot a neighborhood child was coming to the house that day. Fisher made lunch for the children and allowed them to play. The visiting child would walk out to the living room, where Fisher was, to give him periodic updates about meaningless things the pair were doing and would consistently exaggerate, Fisher told authorities.