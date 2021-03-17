Sauk County dismisses case against man accused of neglect that led to child death

A Baraboo man who had been facing a maximum prison sentence of 25 years for felony child neglect that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old saw his case dismissed Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Christopher J. Fisher, 43, was accused of neglect after a child was found lying face down and unconscious in late July in the bathroom of a Lake Delton home. Emergency responders took the 9-year-old to St. Clare Hospital, but the attending physician announced the child dead just two hours later.
According to the motion for dismissal filed by Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen, Fisher proved through letters from witnesses of typical behavior of the child. Letters from the “victim’s mother and sister and the primary witness’s mother” provided background information that ultimately led the prosecutors to believe they could not prove criminal negligence beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to the criminal complaint, Fisher was babysitting and said he forgot a neighborhood child was coming to the house that day. Fisher made lunch for the children and allowed them to play. The visiting child would walk out to the living room, where Fisher was, to give him periodic updates about meaningless things the pair were doing and would consistently exaggerate, Fisher told authorities.
The visiting friend said he told Fisher the other child was “dying” in the bathroom, but Fisher told police he thought they were being dramatic about a harmless game. When Fisher looked down the hallway to see the child on his hands and knees with a puppy, he assumed the child was playing or teaching the puppy how to play dead, he said.
When Fisher ordered the friend to go to a room and not come out unless he had to use the bathroom or it was an emergency, the child said “I was in panic” because the 9-year-old was choking on the ground, likely from the food Fisher served for lunch, in the bathroom and didn’t know what to do even as Fisher yelled for the child.
Fisher told police he should have checked on the child and that it wasn’t like the 9-year-old to not answer when he yelled.
Family members told law enforcement that the child would eat food very fast. UW Hospital Forensic Pathologist Dr. Michael Stier reported the cause of death for the 9-year-old was asphyxiation due to choking.
Another child returned with the mother of the 9-year-old to find the child passed out on the bathroom floor with the sink running and vomit in the toilet as Fisher dozed in a chair which did not give him a view of the hallway. The returning child also found the visiting friend sitting in another room, staring at the wall. She pulled the 9-year-old from the bathroom and partially into the hallway, where the child’s mother found them and began attempting to resuscitate the child with CPR.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko dismissed the case Monday.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.