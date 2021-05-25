Sauk County officials say little change, more focus in light of Marsy's Law

“Marsy’s Law gives us some direction in a very complicated justice system to hopefully protect victims a little better,” Schauf said.

What has changed for prosecutors is the amount of work and short deadlines they have to manage information and ensure the victims are notified. Albrecht said victim witness coordinators now only have hours to identify and contact the alleged victim in a case to ensure they are notified of the bail hearing scheduled the same day the DA’s office receives a police report. And in a department already straining under caseload looking to the state budget to ensure it can maintain its staffing levels in the face of losing funding, Albrecht said there are now added redactions to case files that need to be done.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that processing our discovery has gone from a quick trip to the photocopier to a full-time job,” Albrecht said. “Sadly no budgetary support accompanied this change in the law, so our support staff have been asked to shoulder a pretty significant additional responsibility.”

The amendment had been criticized before its passage by defense attorneys and law officials because of the potential to infringe upon the rights of the accused and could allow for businesses to take on the title of victim, which would allow it to refuse requests for information and interviews.