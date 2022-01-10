Sauk County seeks partners for Badger Ammunition site redevelopment

The site of the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant could possibly be redeveloped into a multi-use facility.

Sauk County Board Chair and District 20 Supervisor Tim McCumber hopes to redevelop the site with a tourist attraction that will combine five different establishments into one large campus. The ammunition plant’s demolition was completed in 2013 and the site, which is located between Sauk Prairie and Baraboo on U.S. Highway 12, has been vacant since.

“The DNR (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) had done a master plan, and in that master plan, it called for a welcome center,” said McCumber. “I started sending out e-mails to elected officials, DNR, etc... to finally develop that site.”

Ownership of the land on the site is split between the Ho-Chunk Nation, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the county, according to Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tywana German.

“I encouraged Tim and the folks at the county to talk with the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance, which has done a lot of restorative work out there, to talk with the Ho-Chunk Nation, which had talked about doing an interpretive center for their piece of the land and maybe kind of work collaboratively to make one large interpretive space that tells all the different facets of that property,” German said.

The facility could feature exhibit areas, a welcome foyer, gift shop, cafeteria and versatile rooms for classes, conferences, and other community events, according to the email from McCumber. McCumber hopes to utilize tourism-directed American Recovery Plan Act funds from the state and the county, but did not specify how much would be available.

“If this site ends up costing $20-25 million, you’d have five groups fundraising,” McCumber said.

The Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park Interpretive Center was considered for locations inside the state park as well as a North Shore entrance site, according to the McCumber email. An advantage of the former ammunition site is that it would allow for quicker entrance to the park and attract new visitors, according to McCumber and German.

“It would be great if we could pull them in on this project because this land is at the base of that property,” German said.

Ho-Chunk Nation owns property on the site and could use part of the location as an education platform for the Ho-Chunk and other Indigenous Peoples’ backgrounds and contributions to the area, according to the email. No representative from the Ho-Chunk Nation responded to inquiries.

McCumber said the current Badger History Museum would be demolished and replaced with a section of the new facility and related exhibits would be added.

Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance already conducts environmental work on the current site, McCumber and German said. McCumber envisions a chance for members of the alliance to display their contributions to the area and establish prairie exhibits.

The Great Sauk State Trail passes through the vacant site. It begins in Sauk Prairie, but McCumber sees the facility as a key stop on the trail.

“This would be a really great opportunity to have one master center that could be more of a museum, interpretive center where we could tell the story of the Sauk Prairie and Sauk County,” said McCumber.