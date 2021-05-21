Sauk County sees historic high sales tax revenue to start 2021

Sauk County Finance Director Kerry Beghin and County Administrator Brent Miller pointed to positive news regarding sales tax and property tax collection as they outlined the first quarter financial report Tuesday during a meeting of the county board.

“We are higher by 16% than we were the last two years on what was taken in,” Miller said. “In fact, both of those two months were the two highest that we’ve ever recorded for sales tax.”

Miller didn’t have a reason for the higher numbers.

There were two months reported so far. The receipt of sales tax payments is delayed by two months from when it is paid to the state by the seller and then processed the next month by the state to be paid to the county.

Sauk County had reduced its 2021 sales tax budget to roughly $9.1 million after the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism sales. The reduction was based on a projection by researchers from the Forward Analytics division of the Wisconsin Counties Association. According to the budget, that is a “low” estimated projection, falling roughly $2 million below the total if it weren’t for decreased sales due to the pandemic.