Sauk County sees historic high sales tax revenue to start 2021

Sauk County Finance Director Kerry Beghin and County Administrator Brent Miller pointed to positive news regarding sales tax and property tax collection as they outlined the first quarter financial report Tuesday during a meeting of the county board.
“We are higher by 16% than we were the last two years on what was taken in,” Miller said. “In fact, both of those two months were the two highest that we’ve ever recorded for sales tax.”
Miller didn’t have a reason for the higher numbers.
There were two months reported so far. The receipt of sales tax payments is delayed by two months from when it is paid to the state by the seller and then processed the next month by the state to be paid to the county.
Sauk County had reduced its 2021 sales tax budget to roughly $9.1 million after the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism sales. The reduction was based on a projection by researchers from the Forward Analytics division of the Wisconsin Counties Association. According to the budget, that is a “low” estimated projection, falling roughly $2 million below the total if it weren’t for decreased sales due to the pandemic.
Sales tax from January was more than $613,000, up from more than $595,000 in 2020. February’s bump was even more significant at more than $874,000. In February 2020, sales taxes were at more than $679,000, which indicates a 16.25% increase.
Based on past numbers, sales tax collections in 2021 are ahead of the anticipated budget with nearly $1.49 million already collected.
Beghin also pointed to property tax collections as “going very good” because of the difference between last year and 2021 in the payment of delinquent taxes. On April 30, 2020, uncollected taxes totaled more than $32.5 million. At the end of April this year, they were reduced down to $31.2 million.
The first financial quarter ended on the final day of March, which means the majority of recorded revenue comes from financial disbursements.
“It looks alarming that our largest revenue source, other than property tax, is grants and aids and that is only at 6.6%—do not panic,” Beghin said. “Most of the dollars we receive in January and quite a few in February really relate to the prior year.”
The funding is given on a reimbursement basis, which means the county pays initially and is compensated later and that much of the money coming in at the beginning of the year is actually paying for the previous year expenses.
User fees were falling in line with the expected totals, but Beghin said roughly 75% of the revenue from user fees are collected by the nursing home. With COVID-19 posing a health threat, the healthcare center limited admissions, which means user fees may fall behind the expected total.
County board supervisors also:
