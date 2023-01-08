 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saved from near death, eagles soar free, but concerns over lead poisoning persist

On Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU SAC  This eagle release, perhaps more than most, was spiritual.

Art Shegone, a member of the Menominee and Potowatomi tribes, burned sage, cedar and sweet grass in a large clam shell that rested in the shell of snapping turtle. 

Bill Miller, a Grammy Award-winning artist and a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Tribe near Shawano, sang and used a preserved eagle wing to bless the eagles and those who gathered Saturday at the VFW boat landing along the Wisconsin River.

Eagle Release

A juvenile bald eagle, rehabilitated by the Raptor Education Group Inc. in Antigo, takes flight Saturday toward the Wisconsin River in Prairie du Sac. The eagle, which had nearly died from lead poisoning in its nest near Sauk City last spring, was one of four eagles released Saturday.

And for Patty Kierski, the release of four eagles here was a fitting tribute to her late husband, Mike, an environmental scientist and longtime volunteer with the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council. In June, Mike was killed by a motorist in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike in Sauk County.

Just prior to the release on Saturday, Patty was able to put her right hand on the chest of a rehabilitated eagle that had survived lead poisoning near Crandon in northern Wisconsin. She not only could feel the eagle's heart beat, but seemingly that, too, of her late husband of 35 years who had just retired before dying at the age of 59. The work over the years for Mike Kierski, included advocating for the elimination of lead ammunition, the primary cause of lead poisoning in eagles as a result of eating contaminated meat.

Eagle Release

Patty Kierski, right, whose husband, Mike, was killed in a hit-and-run bicycle crash in June, holds her hand to a mature bald eagle held by Raptor Education Group founder Marge Gibson. Mike was a longtime volunteer with the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council and worked to reduce lead poisoning in wildlife.

"The symbolism here is very strong and very meaningful," said Patty Kierski, who was joined by two of her four children. "It's something Mike would have loved. He was very proud of his work."

The efforts of volunteers like Mike Kierski and Marge Gibson, founder of the Antigo-based Raptor Education Group Inc., which has rehabilitated thousands of birds over the past 30 years, will be on full display next weekend when the eagle council hosts its 37th annual Bald Eagle Watching Days. The two-day event that begins Saturday will include volunteers, who will staff an overlook at 490 Water St., in Prairie du Sac, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days to help visitors find eagles and answer questions.

But all of the other specialized programming will be limited to just Saturday at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. It will include a live birds of prey program at 10 a.m. from the Schiltz Audubon Nature Center in Milwaukee and at 11:30 a.m. a discussion about eagle nests with the Madison Audubon chapter. David Stokes will present at 1:30 p.m. a "Laughing with Animals" program followed at 3 p.m. with a video of Saturday's eagles release and a question-and-answer session with Gibson, who last year released 50 rehabilitated eagles and is caring for another 21 that she hopes to release later this year or in 2024.

Eagle Release

A mature bald eagle, believed to be more than 20 years old, is released Saturday into the Prairie du Sac sky by Raptor Education Group founder Marge Gibson. Her Antigo nonprofit released 50 rehabilitated eagles in 2022 and has 21 currently under care.

Lead poisoning

About 80% of the eagles she cares for suffer from lead poisoning, which shuts off the bird's digestive systems and causes kidney and heart failure.

"They usually come in starving," Gibson said. "We usually take in about 100 a year, but northern Wisconsin is a more remote region so eagles aren't found, so there are many more that are dying from it."

One of the answers, according to Gibson and Jeb Barzen, president of the eagle council, is copper bullets, which are less toxic. The challenge is getting hunters to make the switch to an ammunition that is more expensive but better for the environment. The council is working with local sporting goods stores and gun shops to subsidize the sale of copper ammunition.

"So people have a chance to be exposed to that ammunition, see if they like it and see if it does what they really want for success in deer hunting," Barzen said. "The more that they like it, the more we would hope they continue to use it. If this succeeds, there's no limit to how broad it can get."

Eagle Release

Raptor Education Group founder Marge Gibson holds a mature bald eagle prior to its release as Art Shegone, a member of Wisconsin's Menominee and Potowatomi Indian tribes, holds ceremonial items that include burning sage, cedar and sweet grass.

Protecting habitat

Ferry Bluff Eagle Council, a nonprofit established in 1988, has worked over the years to protect, maintain and enhance bald eagle habitat in the Sauk Prairie area through education, research and management. One of its earliest successes came in its initial year when the council advocated and worked with the Department of Natural Resources to designate the Ferry Bluff roosting area south of Sauk City a state natural area.

However, this year the area, along with Cactus Bluff, is closed through March 31 to protect roosting eagles, whose numbers can grow to over 100 as they use the bluffs to sleep and protect themselves from wind and harsh weather.

The council's volunteers over the past 35 years have also organized eagle counts to document not only the numbers and location of the majestic birds, many of which likely come from northern Wisconsin, but to provide data to local governments, landowners and others interested in eagle conservation. The data has been used to help determine the timing of eagle releases, evaluating the significance of disease outbreaks and the appropriate time frames for construction projects along or near the river from Prairie du Sac to Spring Green.

Eagle Release

A pair of bald eagle soar over the Wisconsin River in Prairie du Sac. The area provides prime hunting and roosting habitat for eagles who congregate here from around the state.

In 1972, Wisconsin was home to 108 nesting territories but today, there are more than 1,600. And, as of last year, there are now eagle nests in all of the state's 72 counties. That's because the DNR last spring documented a nesting pair on public land in southern Milwaukee County, the only county where a nest hadn't been found.

Aid from donors

"I think people are fascinated by them," Gibson said. "They're so big and they have such an amazing life history. But for someone to see them up close is kind of a special joy of mine."

But the majority of Gibson's work is done out of the spotlight at her Langlade County compound 34 miles northeast of Wausau that is the largest of its kind in the state. With a small staff, a few volunteers and a yearly influx of summer interns, Gibson nurses various species of birds back to health. She is licensed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service but gets no federal or state money. Her nearly $300,000 in expenses are covered by donations.

Eagle Release

Ava Travis, 8, of Sauk City, views a bald eagle resting near the Wisconsin River during a visit to the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk and Overlook with her brother, Luca, 7, and grandparents, Dorothy and Jerry Ziegler of Cross Plains. Next weekend, volunteers will staff the lookout and help point out eagles and answer questions.

One of the eagles released Saturday was hit by a car near Merrill, while two others suffered from lead poisoning and were rescued from a nest last May just south of Sauk City after their parents had died, likely from lead poisoning. Erin Kapp of Middleton was among the volunteer nest observers with the Madison Audubon chapter who spotted the two young eagles, who could not fly and were without their parents.

On Saturday, Kapp, who became more interested in birds during the pandemic, was on hand as Gibson released both into the partly cloudy sky a mile south of the Prairie du Sac dam, which provides prime fishing opportunities and plenty of trees for daytime perching. 

"With a lot of wildlife you can't really intervene, but it was a huge undertaking to get to these eagles," said Kapp, a marketing writer. "Knowing they were dying was terrible, but to give them a shot at survival was awesome. And then knowing they pulled through and had such good care at REGI and are able to be real eagles in the wild is amazing."

Eagle Release

The artwork leading to the eagle viewing area was created by artist Dean Allen and made out of Baraboo quartzite and aluminum.
Eagle Release

A rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle that nearly died last spring from lead poisoning takes flight.

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

"I think people are fascinated by them. They're so big and they have such an amazing life history."

Marge Gibson, founder of the Antigo-based Raptor Education Group Inc.

