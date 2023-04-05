Scott Menke has been named interim chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Menke, who is currently vice chancellor for finance and administration, will begin the new role June 9.

He is replacing Debbie Ford, who is leaving to become chancellor of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Ind. Ford has been the chancellor at UW-Parkside since 2009.

“Chancellor Ford has been a champion for students at UW-Parkside and across the UW System,” said University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman. “We will miss her tremendously. I am pleased Scott has agreed to serve as interim chancellor. He will ensure a smooth transition while we find a new leader.”

Menke has served as vice chancellor for finance and administration at UW-Parkside since June 2018, providing leadership and oversight for human resources, budget development and management, capital planning, facilities management, university police, accounting services, cashier operations, procurement and risk management.

“I have been fortunate to be part of a strong leadership team at UW-Parkside,” Menke said. “I am both humbled and honored to continue working with the team as interim chancellor. Under the leadership of Dr. Debbie Ford, the university developed a strong track record of providing students with a transformative educational experience and serving the community.”

Menke has served in various roles at UW-Parkside since 2004.

Prior to that he provided financial management and consulting services to small business owners and entrepreneurs, served as chief financial officer for two companies and worked for a national public accounting company.