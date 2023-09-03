There's no more visible sign of Madison's building boom than the cranes that dot the the city's skyline.

For decades, the man at the helm of some of those massive machines has been Scott Sands, who has spent 37 years as a crane operator in the Madison area.

"I put buildings up," said Sands, of Sun Prairie, a crane operator with Ideal Crane Rental, 4349 Acker Road.

Sands started working for Ideal at age 15 as a part-time yard assistant while pursuing an education in woodworking and remodeling through Madison Area Technical College. He later took a job as a semi-driver for the company until Ideal encouraged him to train to be a crane operator.

Founded in 1973, Ideal rents cranes to clients around the state. Unlike a pressure washer or a rototiller, when you rent a crane it often comes with the operator due to the complexity and training involved. Ideal has a crew of about 50 crane operators, said Kristin Chose, Ideal Crane's director of business.

On its face, operating a crane seems a simple matter: Pick something up and drop it off. But crane operators often work in tight spaces and are responsible for the safety of the machinery and others in the area.

"A lot of times you can't see what you're doing," Sands said, adding that there's usually someone at the top of the structure he's erecting radioing him about where to move the crane's hook that's used to lift various building materials, like wall panels. "I'm looking up at the crane and operating it from the ground."

The crane Sands operates does not have a camera on the end of the boom.

His biggest challenge as a crane operator: wind and weather. There can also be long wait times for building materials due to COVID-era global supply chain disruptions.

But Sands said he finds it rewarding to drive around town and know that he's had a hand in building some of the structures that people and businesses in the area need.

And so you might see Sands operating a crane at various building projects around Dane County, like the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals development in Verona or the Cabela's sporting goods store in Sun Prairie, which is adding a roughly 10,500-square-foot boat studio.