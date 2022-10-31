Scotty Rorek is a real-life Ghostbuster, and he has the car to prove it

It’s like magic: When Scotty and Terri Rorek pull into a parking lot in their Ghostbusters van, everybody nearby halts in their tracks.

The cell phone cameras come out. The questions start flowing. And so do the stories.

“When they see the car, people open up,” Scotty Rorek said. “It lets people talk about their ghost stories. Every time I go to Kwik Trip, I’m there for 10 or 15 minutes.”

Scotty Rorek had long dreamed of having a Ghostbusters car modeled after the one in the 1984 movie starring Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson. So in 2021 when he and Terri bought a used Dodge Grand Caravan, they eyed the roof rack and white paint job.

“I said to Terri, ‘Can I?’ And she goes, ‘Yeeeeesss, go ahead.’”

Now decked out with rooftop equipment, flashing green lights, a license plate reading ECTO22 and stickers asking “Who Ya Gonna Call?,” the van is also functional. In the back hang tan Ghostbusters jumpsuits like the ones Aykroyd and Murray wore in the movie, along with “proton packs” and electronic equipment used to sense spirits.

“So not only do I have the fake stuff — I have the real stuff that we can actually (use to) ghost hunt in your house,” Scotty Rorek, who has a day job in Madison and lives with his wife in DeForest.

Scotty Rorek is a real-life ghostbuster, doing some 20 to 40 house calls a year for people troubled by what they think might be a haunting spirit. Often he freelances as a medium with paranormal investigative groups from Oshkosh, Milwaukee, or Lake County, Illinois, on visits to look for ghosts.

He first saw spirits when he was about 5 years old, growing up outside Racine, he said. “I would see spirits come down the hallway and sit on my bed and talk,” he said. “So it was kind of cool. But I thought everybody did that.” Eventually, he learned he could shut his bedroom door and the spirits respectfully gave him space.

But when he told friends about the ghost sightings, “everybody made fun of me. So I turned it off” starting around age 9.

Rorek didn’t see spirts again until college at UW-Oshkosh. When “Ghostbusters” came out in 1984, “It was the first time in my life that I felt normal,” he said. “I wasn’t being ridiculed anymore, because here were four men on the big screen doing the ghostbusting thing. It was fun — and cool. And now I got dates, because all the girls wanted to date guys who saw ghosts.”

Rorek became a medium, helping people connect and sometimes achieve peace with the deceased. He often performs paid private readings at the East Side shop Cosmic Delights, which is expanding soon to a second location on the West Side. Terri Rorek created Psychics Unite, a support group for people with psychic abilities, or “gifts,” as Scotty Rorek puts it.

“I believe everybody has gifts,” he said. “I’m not wired different than anyone else. But I’m open to it, I practice it, I work with it. Some people are afraid of it, because of whatever life circumstances they’re in or because they’ve watched too many movies, but everyone’s had that one moment when a spirit came to them, (even if) they didn’t listen.”

Now with chapters across the Midwest, Psychics Unite holds biweekly meetings in Madison and aims to “normalize” psychic powers, Terri Rorek said.

“Sometimes it’s that gut feeling, that ‘intuition,’ but it’s really like a ‘claircognition.’ Knowing, even though you don’t necessarily know how you know it, or having a feeling — it can come in different ways. It’s all part of the normal sensory” spectrum.

The “Ghostbusters” car is part of that, making the Roreks “approachable,” they said.

Making peace

Scotty Rorek’s first ghost-hunting experience was at the Grand Opera House in Oshkosh in college.

“In the old days, we had baby powder on the floor, so you could see if somebody walked across it,” he said. “We hung string from the ceiling to see if it moved, and something was going through the strings. We had a reel-to-reel recorder with huge microphones.”

Today, paranormal investigators in TV shows like “Ghost Hunters” and practicing locally use electronic equipment, such as an REM Pod to sense movement or a handheld scanner to listen for voices.

Rorek doesn’t charge for house calls as a Ghostbuster, but clients first must provide extensive details so he knows the call is worth investigating.

When do people suspect they have a ghost?

“They see shadows walking down their hallways,” he said. “They hear a lot of noises in their house. They hear people talking, like in a murmur.” Sometimes, furniture moves.

His approach is not to blast the otherworldly spirits as in the “Ghostbusters” movie, but to help clients learn about the apparitions and accept them for who they are, he said.

Maybe the spirit is a deceased relative. Or someone who lived in the house generations ago. Or someone who occupied the land before a structure was built there.

“We try to get down to who the spirit is in the house, so they can live with them in their house,” Scotty Rorek said.

Can the living actually get rid of ghosts?

“I can’t,” he said. “We can tell the spirits to move on. They still have free will. But I can tell spirits, ‘Hey, these folks are here now, this is their home. I know you loved it, but they love it, too, and they’re afraid of you.’”

“A lot of times, I’ve had cases where I’ve done that, and the homeowner says, ‘Well, they can stay,’ because now they know who it is. And they become part of the family. And 90 percent of the time, it is part of the family — grandma, grandpa, somebody who’s been there.”

For example, one client contacted Rorek’s team after waking up in bed, terrified, because he felt someone hovering over him. He was so shaken that he tried to sleep with the lights on, but “then all the lights would turn off,” Rorek said.

The investigators found there were two spirits, he said: The man’s grandmother, who lived through the Depression and shut off the lights because they wasted electricity; and his father, who realized the man in bed was having problems in his sleep and tried to wake him up.

“Now they have breakfast together,” Rorek said of the man and the spirits. “He said, ‘Don’t come at night, Dad.’ A lot of it is about setting boundaries. But the spirits want to be remembered. And spirits want their stories told.”

With help from their two adult sons, the Roreks converted their van into a Ghostbusters car in just a weekend, they said. Scotty Rorek shopped at thrift stores for a lot of the pieces he turned into rooftop ghost-tech.

He owns an extensive Ghostbusters wardrobe, down to his underwear and socks, he said. He only plays “Ghostbusters” movies in his van’s DVD player.

“I’ve always wanted an Ecto,” said Rorek, who attends Ectomobile conventions that bring in many other Ghostbusters cars from across the Midwest.

Rorek learned early on to ask clients if they wanted him to drive the car on a house call. Some clients wish to be discreet and don’t want neighbors to know they suspect their home is haunted.

“One time I went to a house, and they were super disappointed I didn’t bring the car,” he said. “They were like, ‘Dang it! I wanted the car.’ So now I ask — ‘car or no car?’ And most people want the car.”

With its green lights, a glowing grill and a wailing siren á la the original.

“The cops have pulled me over in the Ecto,” he said. “They want to take pictures.”