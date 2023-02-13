A dog that brought national attention to UW-Madison's vet school when he was featured in a 2020 Super Bowl ad made an appearance in another ad Sunday night.

Scout was first featured in a Super Bowl ad in 2020 that also highlighted UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine, and a fund set up in his honor raised more than one million dollars. Scout died in 2020, but footage of the golden retriever was shown in the Sunday night ad.

The dog was owned by David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech. MacNeil paid $6 million for the ad.

Scout was treated at UW Veterinary Care after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer on the dog’s heart. The cancer, which occurs in the blood vessels, is common in dogs. Oncologist David Vail and other specialists came up with a treatment plan and treated Scout’s condition.

The original ad was designed to bring attention to UW Veterinary Care and raise money for research and equipment to diagnose and treat animal cancers.

Since the ad aired in 2020, more than donors have given more than a million dollars, UW-Madison said in a press release Friday.

Scout died two months after the Super Bowl ad aired at the age of 7. While the treatment extended his life, his tumors began to bleed and he became anemic and weak.

UW-Madison said the money has allowed the School of Veterinary Medicine to hire a clinical trials intern and purchase a radiation therapy delivery system, a first of its kind. The system can provide real-time motion tracking of tumors so the radiation is delivered more precisely.

Donations can still be made to the Pets Make a Difference fund at weathertech.com/donate.