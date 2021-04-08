Scramble to vaccinate Wisconsin college students before summer hinges on supply

With about a month left in most universities’ spring semesters and COVID-19 cases increasing statewide, schools are scrambling to vaccinate as many students as possible before they leave campus for the summer.

Wisconsin college students can receive COVID-19 vaccine after the state broadened eligibility this week to all residents 16 and older. But campus clinics are receiving limited doses, sending students to local pharmacies and county-run sites for appointments that can fill up fast.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has several times in recent weeks noted her disappointment with the amount of vaccine allocated to University Health Services. Officials have encouraged the campus community to look elsewhere, noting in a Monday social media post that appointments for the week were already full.

The university’s COVID-19 data dashboard shows UW-Madison receiving an average of about 1,000 shots per week. About 15,000 students and staff have received at least one dose, a figure that includes individuals vaccinated off-campus.