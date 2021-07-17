SC's Sen. Lindsey Graham: I'll 'go to war' for Chick-fil-A

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham promised Wednesday that he would “go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”
The lawmaker’s hyperbole comes in response to pushback from Notre Dame students who have asked the university not to add a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus.
In a public letter, students cited the chicken chain’s “anti-LGBTQ+ activism, reliance on animal agriculture and lack of accommodations for students with special dietary needs.”
Graham responded in a tweet by pointing to the restaurant’s “Great food. Great service. Great values.”
“God bless Chick-fil-A,” he tweeted.
Chick-fil-A is headquartered in College Park, Georgia, outside Atlanta.
I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021
I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for.
Great food.
Great service.
Great values.
God bless Chick fil-A!