A search was continuing Tuesday for a 13-year-old boy who took a family vehicle and created a campsite in rural Sauk County, near the western portion of Devil’s Lake State Park, authorities reported.

James Yoblonski’s father contacted the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office about 7:30 a.m. Monday to report that the boy had taken a family vehicle, Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement.

The vehicle was found about 8:45 a.m. Monday and a ping of the boy’s cell phone by the Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation led to authorities searching an area near Highway 12 and the Sauk Hill, Meister said.

Deputies found a makeshift campsite where property belonging to James Yoblonski was found, Meister said, but the boy was not found on Monday.

The search resumed Tuesday morning, and the public is being asked to avoid the area. One lane of Highway 12 between Ski Hi Road and King's Corner Road is closed as part of the effort, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-4495.