Search warrant: Friends were 'meddling' with AR-15 rifle before fatal accidental shooting

A 20-year-old man who was jailed after he said he accidentally shot a friend to death in May at a Blue Mounds home was intoxicated to the point of nodding off and described the incident to police in ways that differed in some details, according to a search warrant unsealed this week.

The search warrant sought access to records from the Snapchat social media accounts of Isaiah M. Miller and his sister, whom he contacted after the shooting. An investigator's affidavit filed with the warrant states that Miller admitted he and others had taken Xanax, an often-abused prescription drug.

The shooting, which has been described by authorities as an accident, claimed the life of Marshall L. "Levi" Iverson, 19, of Mount Horeb. It happened in the bedroom of a home on Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds, where one of the friends of Miller and Iverson lived with his parents, according to the search warrant.

Iverson died from a gunshot wound to the head, from a gun described by police as an AR-15 platform rifle. The gun was legally purchased months earlier by the friend who lives at the home.

Miller, who is currently on probation for resisting or obstructing police and two counts of misdemeanor battery, is also tentatively charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Miller has a tentative initial court appearance date of July 8, assuming that investigators by then have received the results of some samples sent to a laboratory.

In May, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Miller had consented to provide a blood sample for analysis.

According to the search warrant affidavit:

The call to authorities came about 4:52 a.m. on May 15. Six people were in the home at the time -- Iverson and three friends, and the parents of one of the friends.

Earlier, three of the young men had been to Wisconsin Dells, then arrived at the Blue Mounds home around 1 or 2 a.m. after playing games at another home and buying the Xanax. The group, including Miller and Iverson, were using the Xanax.

They were together in the bedroom and began playing with the AR-15 when it went off.

A deputy who first spoke to Miller said he appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet and that he described the shooting as an "accident." He said he picked up and put down the gun and did not recall pulling the trigger. He said he flipped the gun over while it was on a bed before it fired.

Miller also asked the deputy how much time he is facing and that he knew he was going to do "life."

Later, Miller told a detective he was "messing with the gun" and that he didn't think it was loaded. He cocked it, he said, then uncocked it, then "clicked it," and it fired. He said the gun "popped off" and he didn't "mean it."

He also said he had picked up the gun, pulled the magazine out, flipped it and "clicked it" and then heard a boom.

During the conversation with the detective, Miller nodded off and misidentified Iverson before correcting himself.

Later, at the Dane County Jail, a sober Miller admitted using Xanax and said he and Iverson were handling and "meddling" with the gun. He said Iverson handed him the gun and Miller intentionally dropped it on the bed, causing it to bounce, and that's when it went off.

Iverson, who was in a bean bag chair near the foot of the bed, Miller told the detectives, was struck.

The friend who owned the gun also sustained minor injuries when he was struck by debris or shrapnel from the gun.

