MINERAL POINT — Jim Winter would be a good angler.

He has patience, is persistent and isn’t dissuaded by a lack of action.

Only instead of using a spinning or fly rod on a lake, river or stream, Winter is armed with a metal detector to scour the undulating terrain of southwestern Wisconsin and beyond in search of historical artifacts.

There are times when the trips are bountiful.

He recently found, near a 1910 farmhouse in Vernon County, a 1904 silver Barber quarter and a 1920 Mercury silver dime; six pennies, all more than 100 years old, and an Armed Expeditionary Forces pin from World War I. A trip in late June to a rural church near Platteville yielded a small “crotal” bell, typically worn by horses, that still rings; a lantern piece from the 1800s, a swallow bird pin; and buttons, including one that says “Spectemur Agendo,” Latin for “Let us be judged by our acts.”

So when we met up with Winter here in Mineral Point, one of the state’s most historic settlements, our hopes were high.

The site, the backyard of a home built in 1875, included two towering maple trees that shaded us from the afternoon sun, which made for ideal conditions. But just like in fishing, sometimes even the best spots fail to meet expectations.

“A modern penny, but a penny nonetheless,” Winter said as he unearthed the 2009 coin. “The bane of a metal detector’s existence.”

The other finds less than a foot under the grass on this day included pieces of a few square nails and two small mangled parts of a toy car. In the final minutes of the search, Winter unearthed an escutcheon, a half-dollar-sized piece of metal commonly used years ago for ornamentation around a keyhole, door handle or light switch.

In keeping with the fishing theme, Winter wasn’t skunked, but the outing was the equivalent of catching a few tiny bluegill and a 10-inch smallmouth bass. A search on other areas of the yard last month, however, was more productive. That’s when Winter found an 1890s V nickel, a 1930s silver Washington quarter, a metal scatter tag from the Orient Coal Company, pieces of china and a John Deere watch fob.

“I want so much for him to find treasure,” said Jude Clayton, who has lived on the property for more than 20 years. “I was so sad when I ran out of ‘Detectorists’ episodes on PBS. I watched all of them, and then Jim appeared to make up for them. What he’s doing is very interesting.”

‘I always find something’

Metal detecting is far from an unusual hobby and has been emboldened with more advanced technology and equipment that has become more affordable for the casual user.

Winter isn’t making a living with his $1,000 Minelab Equinox 800 and has no illusions about finding golden coins, diamond rings or other hidden treasures that could fund his future retirement. And even if he did find a literal gold mine, the property owner would have first dibs. Winter seeks permission for each site he searches and stays away from beaches and city parks. Property owned by the state is also typically off limits, since state parks are limited to just finding recently lost personal items.

That’s why his searching is primarily on private property. He’s typically alone and wears headphones connected to the metal detector that emits different tones as he sweeps the ground with the head of the device skimming the through the grass or just above dirt patches. When Winter hears the right tone, he stops and uses a serrated shovel to dig out a clump of grass and dirt, but making sure to only make three cuts so the grass can be flipped back into place when he’s done. An orange hand wand is then used to pinpoint the metal either in the ground, in the clump of grass and dirt or the loose soil in his hand

“I always find something. It’s just not always something good,” Winter said as he worked near a rusted clothesline pole and then under one of the maple trees in Clayton’s yard. “Trees I always check around because if there were kids here they sat under the trees, hung out and dropped change out of their pockets. I try to get feel of the property by wandering around first.”

Boyhood dream

He recently located a lost wedding ring for someone in Benton who had it slip off his finger while mowing the lawn four years ago. He also searched a property in Dubuque, Iowa, at the request of a new bride who lost her deceased aunt’s wedding ring she had borrowed to wear as something old for the wedding ceremony. Winter failed to find the ring but did locate a button tag, $1.13 in old coins and a figurine of Batman.

Regardless of the discoveries, whether new, old, worthless or priceless, Winter is living out a dream from when he was a child growing up in a suburb northwest of Chicago in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Winter had begged his parents for a metal detector from an early age but it wasn’t until he was 17 years old that he received an inexpensive device with few features. He used it for one summer in his backyard but then graduated from high school and headed to Beloit College to pursue a writing career.

Life took precedent over metal detecting with stints at newspapers like the Oregon Observer, Monroe Times, DeForest Times-Tribune, Poynette Press and the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque. He jumped into corporate communications in 2014 but five years later found his old metal detector while cleaning out his garage. The detector no longer worked so he went out and bought a new model.

“I’ve always loved history and telling the story of our past,” Winter said. “The fascination for me is never knowing what’s going to come out of the ground. It truly is a treasure hunt.”

‘A lot of history’

The hunts and Winter’s finds in southwestern Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois are also well documented on his Driftless Digger Facebook page. He has permission to search nearly 80 sites and found his way to Clayton’s property after she had seen his posts on social media.

For Clayton, who worked in the publishing industry before moving here from the Chicago area a little more than 20 years ago, the search of her yard by Winter is welcome and provides a bit of intrigue. Clayton lived in Mineral Point for a few years as a child before moving away, but her home has been in her family since its construction. Her great uncle was born in the house, and it was built for his mother as a wedding gift. Clayton purchased the house from the estate of a cousin who had died, and when digging up the yard for a garden found shards of china and a few nails.

“I love detecting old properties like this that have a lot of history,” Winter said. “Mineral Point has been really good to me, especially this season with a lot of permissions. I could detect here for years and not hit them all. It’s an amazing place.”

Photos: The Driftless Digger