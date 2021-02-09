Second case of worrisome variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin

Less than 1% of samples undergo the whole genome sequencing required to identify such variants, which means it's likely there are many more cases of the B117 strain in the state, Westergaard said.

The health department is working with clinicians to identify cases that may be good candidates for screening, such as individuals who have traveled internationally.

“All viruses evolve and develop new genetic mutations as they replicate, and sometimes the new mutations can make them more dangerous," Westergaard said. "Fortunately, we can prevent the virus from replicating and mutating — we can do this by consistently using all the tools we have for stopping the spread."

Thirty-three states have reported a total of 690 cases of the B117 variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three states have reported a total of six cases of another concerning variant first found in South Africa, and two states have reported a total of three cases of another one first identified in Brazil.