Second case of worrisome variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has identified a second case of a worrisome, more contagious variant of COVID-19, in Waukesha County, officials said Tuesday.
The state Department of Health Services said the case of the B117 strain of the coronavirus, first found late last year in England, was identified Saturday. The state's first case of the variant was identified last month in Eau Claire County, and health officials have said it was likely more would be found.
Based on epidemiologic and modeling studies, researchers believe the strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original COVID-19 virus, and it may cause an increased risk of death, state health officials said.
“It is concerning that we have identified a second case of a variant that spreads more easily,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer for the state health department, said in a statement. “Wisconsinites must continue to be vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, staying home, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated when they are able.”
Less than 1% of samples undergo the whole genome sequencing required to identify such variants, which means it's likely there are many more cases of the B117 strain in the state, Westergaard said.
The health department is working with clinicians to identify cases that may be good candidates for screening, such as individuals who have traveled internationally.
“All viruses evolve and develop new genetic mutations as they replicate, and sometimes the new mutations can make them more dangerous," Westergaard said. "Fortunately, we can prevent the virus from replicating and mutating — we can do this by consistently using all the tools we have for stopping the spread."
Thirty-three states have reported a total of 690 cases of the B117 variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three states have reported a total of six cases of another concerning variant first found in South Africa, and two states have reported a total of three cases of another one first identified in Brazil.