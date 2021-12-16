 Skip to main content
Second wildlife group boosts reward for tips on wolf poaching

Gray wolf (copy) (copy)

Conservation groups are offering $15,000 for tips leading to convictions for illegally killing wolves while Wisconsin's hunting season is on hold.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

A second conservation group is offering cash rewards for tips about illegal wolf hunting while Wisconsin’s season is on hold.

The Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance, one of several organizations suing the state in an effort to stop the statutory wolf hunting season, says Hunters for Wolves is offering $5,000 for tips that lead to convictions for poaching.

That’s in addition to a $10,000 reward offered last week by Animal Wellness Action.

Both groups say they’ve been monitoring online chatter about ignoring a ban imposed by a Dane County judge while he considers the groups’ lawsuit.

Erik Schyvinck of the Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance says poaching of any species reflects badly on “real hunters.”

“If hunters talked about elk the way they talk about poaching wolves, the hunting community would be outraged,” Schyvinck said.

A Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said last week the agency had not noticed an increase in illegal hunting this year.

A 2011 state law requires the DNR to hold an annual wolf hunt between November and February when wolves are not on the endangered species list.

After the federal government lifted protections, hunters killed at least 218 wolves -- more than the state and tribal quotas combined -- in less than three days during a court-ordered hunt in February.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said the law creating the wolf season is constitutional but barred the DNR from holding another hunt until it updates its wolf management plan and rules regarding quotas and the number of licenses issued.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal wolf hunting can submit a report through the DNR Tip Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR (1-800-847-9367).

