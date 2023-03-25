Heavy snow was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin on Saturday as an early-spring storm system pummeled the area.
Dane and Green counties are under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. Saturday, while southern Wisconsin counties to the east are under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m., with 3 to 9 inches of snow forecast, the National Weather Service said.
The storm track shifted slightly to the west overnight so the biggest impact was expected in Dane, Jefferson, Green and Rock counties.
Areas to the west and north of Dane and Green counties will see much less snow, the Weather Service said.
Live traffic conditions for the Madison area are available in this expandable map:
The
state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.
For live traffic updates, follow
511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.
Photos: Remembering huge snowstorm that hit Madison in April 1973
Front page of the Wisconsin State Journal, April 10, 1973
Scenes from a powerful spring storm on April 10, 1973.
Wind-whipped pedestrians, slipping cars and heavy snow clogged Capitol Square during record snowfall April 10, 1973.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973 in Madison.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973, in Madison.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973, in Madison.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973, in Madison.
Scenes from a powerful spring snowstorm on April 10, 1973, in Madison.
James Muehl, a student at Madison Area Technical College, found himself straddling a snowdrift in April 1973 as he walked to class at MATC Technical Center, 2125 Commercial Ave. The school held classes during the snowstorm, but attendance was severely reduced.
Snowdrifts pile high as a spring storm smothers Downtown Madison in April 1973.
Cars buried along East Gorham Street in Madison on April 10, 1973.
