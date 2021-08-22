Self defense or reckless vigilantism? Fate of the Kyle Rittenhouse case will rest with jurors this fall

One year after Kenosha was struck by unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake, the criminal case against Kyle Rittenhouse is still waiting in the wings.
Rittenhouse, now 18, is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 1 on homicide and attempted homicide charges for shooting three men, killing two, during protests in the city. The case has come to reflect the political fault lines that are dividing the nation — at least in part because of the publicity-seeking decisions of two civil attorneys once involved with the case — and Kenosha is unlikely to be able to come to terms with the events of August 2020 until the criminal case is decided.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 last August, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and severely injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis. He’s also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon as a minor.
There’s no question that Rittenhouse shot the men — the events were captured by video and widely shared on social media nearly immediately, and Rittenhouse admits the shooting. In one widely shared video, he is seen standing over Rosenbaum’s body before running away while talking on the phone saying “I just shot somebody.”
Rather than a whodunit, the trial will focus on why he did it, with the prosecution trying to prove that Rittenhouse acted recklessly in causing the death of Rosenbaum and then deliberately in shooting Huber and Grosskreutz as they came after him following the first shooting. The defense has maintained that Rittenhouse was acting in self defense.
Strong case for the defense?
Chris Van Wagner and Jessa Nicholson Goetz — two prominent Madison based defense attorneys who were initially hired as the criminal defense attorneys for Rittenhouse before quickly dropping out of the case because of concerns about the behavior of Rittenhouse’s past civil attorneys Lin Wood and John Pierce — said they believe the defense has a strong case.
“I would say I think the state has a very problematic case on all counts,” Van Wagner said. “It’s a tough case.”
Racine-based defense attorney Mark Richards signed on as Rittenhouse’s defense attorney before Rittenhouse was extradited to Wisconsin. Madison-based defense attorney Corey Chirafisi signed on officially as Richards co-counsel in May.
In the weeks after he was released on $2 million bond donated by supporters, Rittenhouse’s former civil attorney Pierce trotted the teen and his mother out for interviews and positioned him as a right wing hero. “They have chosen a very firm political line and they have promoted their client as being part of that political line,” Nicholson Goetz said.
“That was what they (Wood and Pierce) did but since then Mark (Richards) is bound and determined to try this as straight self defense,” Van Wagner said.
Both Nicolson Goetz and Van Wagner said they believe the video shared on social media of the shootings is helpful to the defense, especially in the shooting of Huber and Grosskreutz. That video shows Rittenhouse running after the Rosenbaum shooting pursued by a crowd, then falling to the street. Huber hits him with a skateboard, then Rittenhouse shoots Huber in the chest, killing him, and fires at Grosskreutz who was kneeling further down Sheridan Road holding a handgun. They said that as defense attorneys, they would focus on the idea that Rittenhouse was on the ground and vulnerable in support of the self defense theory.
“There’s no question that in this case the video of the second and third shootings really helps the defense,” Van Wagner said.
Meanwhile, they said, the prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, is likely to focus on the idea that Rittenhouse put himself in the position to behave recklessly in the first shooting by coming to the Kenosha protests from Antioch, Ill., arming himself with an AR-15 despite being underage, and staying on the street past the emergency curfew set by the county. In that argument, Rittenhouse acted recklessly in killing Rosenbaum, a mentally ill homeless man who had thrown a plastic bag at Rittenhouse while another protester nearby fired a gun in the air, and then intentionally attempted to kill people who tried to stop him after the first shooting.
Kenosha's Sept. 11
While many on the right, including many gun rights supporters, hold Rittenhouse up as a hero, others see the case as showing the danger of the rise of right-wing militias and the proliferation of high-powered rifles. For people with that viewpoint, Huber is a heroic figure armed only with a skateboard who was killed attempting to stop a heavily armed shooter.
“You are going to have to find a way to make why he decided to go down there as understandable to this panel,” Nicholson Goetz said.
“The fact that (Rittenhouse) was out there was a societal failure,” Van Wagner said. “Society let this situation develop and let this person think this was okay.”
For both the prosecution and defense, they said, choosing a jury that is open to listening to the evidence presented in the case without bringing their pre-existing ideas about the case and the politics surrounding it will be key.
Which, they said, will be a difficult task.
“It was like Sept. 11 for Kenosha County,” Nicholson Goetz said of the Blake shooting and protests and rioting that followed, and the Rittenhouse shooting as well. “Everyone there remembers where they were when it happened.” Given that, she said, “there is no realistic possibility that you are going to seat a 12-person jury that hasn’t heard about this (case).”
Goetz and Van Wagner said choosing the jury will be a similar task to that in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was convicted of murder in the killing of George Floyd. “This is really a challenging job for people when they have been seated on cases with political and social importance,” Nicholson Goetz said.
“They (will be) well aware of the importance and the significance of their decisions in this case,” Van Wagner said.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder will preside over the Rittenhouse case. With the exception of a requirement that the attorneys for the prosecution and the defense submit proposed jury questionnaires, Schroeder has not yet had a discussion with attorneys in court about how the jury will be chosen, how many days will be set aside for jury selection or how many many prospective jurors will be called.
In past high-profile cases in the county, courts have sent questionnaires to a large pool of prospective jurors before the pool is called in. Typically in Kenosha County there are 14 people seated as jurors for trials, with two of those jurors randomly selected as alternates just before deliberations begin and dismissed.
In selecting the jurors, the judge and attorneys for the defense and prosecution ask prospective jurors a series of questions in a process called voir dire, with attorneys attempting to pick jurors they feel will be most open to their arguments.
“To me the greatest fear is that it will be a compromised verdict, that jurors will think I have to convict or there’s going to be riots in Kenosha,” Van Wagner said.
Civil cases
In addition to the Rittenhouse criminal case, there are pending civil cases surrounding the unrest.
A civil attorney representing Grosskreutz has filed a notice of claim indicating they plan to sue the city and county for $10 million each, contending that negligence by the city and county helped lead to the shootings. While the notice of claim — the first step toward filing a suit — was made, no lawsuit has yet been filed.
Huber's father sued the city and county in federal court Aug. 17, alleging that police and the Sheriff's Department openly supported and coordinated with armed counter-protesters, including Rittenhouse, and in doing so were "creating a dangerous environment in which injury to Huber and others was highly likely."
There are two other civil cases pending. One is a proposed class-action suit related to the emergency curfews and challenging the constitutionality of the curfews.
In the second case, a protester sued the city, county and law enforcement leadership contending he was injured by a rubber bullet fired by law enforcement and was subject to tear gas.