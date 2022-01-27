Sen. Johnson meets with business owners in Chippewa Falls: 'They can't hire enough workers'

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson toured a Chippewa Falls plastics manufacturer Tuesday morning and met with more than a dozen business owners from western Wisconsin.

Johnson said it was a good business roundtable to review the challenges businesses are facing today.

“It’s the same thing I’ve been hearing for a while,” Johnson said at the conclusion of the event. “They can’t hire enough workers. Inflation is roaring, and they can’t get the goods.”

Johnson, who is seeking re-election, said the jump in inflation is caused by a dangerous mix of deficit spending and policies developed during the pandemic that “pay people not to work.”

“We have all the ingredients for a witcher’s brew,” Johnson said.

Inflation keeps climbing to the point people now expect to pay more for goods, he added.

“It’s extremely difficult to break; it just spirals up,” Johnson said. “Those wage gains are wiped out by inflation.”

Johnson said that the Biden administration also needs to stop adding to the regulatory burden that businesses are facing.

Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, lined up Johnson’s tour of Alliance Plastic. Walker said 15 businesses from across western Wisconsin were represented at the business roundtable, which was closed to the media.

“We wanted to make sure the manufacturers could have an honest discussion with the senator, about how difficult it is to have supply chain issues and inflation issues,” Walker said.

Topics ranged from addressing truck driver shortages to hiring more workers to expanding broadband, Walker said. The business owners were pleased to get the time to discuss those topics with Johnson, Walker added.

“Anytime you can get the leaders from either party here, it is appreciative,” Walker said.

Prior to leaving Washington on Monday, Johnson held a pandemic roundtable that he called “COVID-19: A Second Opinion.” Johnson has pushed some cheaper, generic drugs that he contends are effective in treating COVID-19.

“Our response to the pandemic could have been more rational,” Johnson said.

Johnson also voted to certify that Joe Biden won the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday, Johnson wouldn’t comment on plans by 10 Wisconsin Republicans who falsely submitted documents to Washington stating that Donald Trump won the state.

“I respect the process. I also was upfront,” Johnson said. “I envision no scenario where any of Joe Biden’s electors wouldn’t be allowed.”

However, Johnson said he’s concerned about the growth in use of absentee ballots for voting, saying they have the highest probability of fraud.

“Our overall goal is to restore confidence in the electoral system,” Johnson said. “This is an unsustainable state of affairs.”

He also wants to see plans implemented that will allow larger population centers to count and submit their election results quicker.

“That just creates suspicion,” Johnson said of the delayed reporting of election results.

