Senate Democrats push voting rights bills in Wisconsin

Evers, a Democrat seeking reelection next year, this month vetoed a series of bills passed by Republicans with no support from Democrats that would have toughened requirements for voting absentee.

Evers was originally scheduled to be at Wednesday's event but canceled to travel to Fort McCoy, a Wisconsin military base where refugees from Afghanistan are being processed.

The event came a day after the House passed a bill, with all Democrats in favor and Republicans against, that would restore voting rights protections that have been dismantled by the Supreme Court. Its prospects are dim in the Senate, where Democrats don't have the votes to overcome opposition from Republicans who have rejected the measure as "unnecessary" and a "power grab."

Ten Republicans would have to break ranks to end a GOP-led filibuster in the Senate.

Democrats will have to decide whether they want to change Senate filibuster rules to ultimately pass the bill. At least two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have said they oppose eliminating the filibuster rule.