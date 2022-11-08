Senate race leaning toward Ron Johnson with 45% of votes counted, New York Times forecasts

With an estimated 45% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 9:10 p.m., the U.S. Senate race is leaning toward U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, according to The New York Times' live forecast.

Unofficial results are likely — but not certain — to come in later Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes led Johnson by about 2 points at 9:10 p.m., but The New York Times' live forecast, which analyzes both the counted and uncounted votes, predicted at the time that the Oshkosh Republican would win the race by about 3.5 points.

Johnson has been rated by pundits as the Republicans' most vulnerable incumbent senator. Still, most pre-election polls showed Johnson up a few points against Barnes, though many had the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee within the margin of error.

The race in Wisconsin plays a significant role in determining the future balance of the U.S. Senate.

If Barnes wins in Wisconsin, Democrats would have a 84-in-100 chance of winning control of the U.S. Senate, according to political analysis website FiveThirtyEight, which says Johnson is the likely winner of the race.

If Barnes wins, the analysis goes, U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania and Nevada — which right now are toss-ups — would lean Democratic. If Johnson wins in Wisconsin, Democrats would still have a 32-in-100 chance of winning control of the U.S. Senate, FiveThirtyEight concluded, but Pennsylvania would lean Republican.

As is, FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a 59-in-100 chance of winning the U.S. Senate.

The Oshkosh Republican in 2016 pledged not to seek a third term. He said in January that he had since changed his view because of the changing political landscape and the Democrats' "complete takeover of government," referring to their control of the White House and Congress.

During his campaign Johnson blamed Democratic policy and rhetoric for high gas prices, inflation and rising crime rates. He called for more control over government spending.

Along the way, he received sharp rebukes for a host of controversial, conspiratorial and often incorrect statements about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and elections.

Throughout his campaign, Barnes sought to corner Johnson for pioneering tax cuts in 2017 that the senator and many of his biggest donors benefitted from. The overturning of Roe v. Wade was another pillar of Barnes' campaign, along with the Democrat's pledge to codify abortion protections if he is elected. Barnes also said he would focus on rebuilding the middle class through increased manufacturing in the United States and middle-class tax cuts.

But some Democrats worried Barnes' television ads — many of which featured him in ordinary settings, like unpacking groceries or making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sometimes defending his record and other times promoting his current platform — weren't effective enough. Other liberals were concerned he didn't talk about economic challenges enough or wasn't specific enough when he did talk about them.

A total of $144 million was spent on advertising in the state's U.S. Senate general election, with Republicans spending $77 million to Democrats' $67 million, the media tracking group AdImpact reported. Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race was the fifth-most expensive in the country – after Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona according to AdImpact.