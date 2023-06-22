STEVENS POINT - When the state's most colorful golf hole was built, Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker were still in high school.

What is now Sand Valley Golf Resort just to the south of here was a prairie of sand, cactus and jack pine while Blackwolf Run, The Bull and Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County and Erin Hills near Hartford were being tilled for corn and soy beans. In Lake Geneva, the Playboy Club had just closed but is now home to the Brute and Highlands golf courses at the renamed Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

SentryWorld predates them all.

Opening in 1982 along Highway 51 and next door to the world headquarters of Sentry Insurance, the picturesque tract, its 16th hole surrounded by thousands of flowers, will help shine a light on Stevens Point when it plays host to the U.S. Senior Open.

The four day event that tees off Thursday is expected to draw 70,000 people who could pump up to $20 million into the local economy and will be one of the largest events ever held in the city of 25,666 people. It will take place at the same time as the annual Riverfront Rendezvous Festival, that will include music, food and fireworks in Pfiffner Pioneer Park.

"It's kind of uncharted territory," said Melissa Sabel, director of marketing for the Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. "It's exciting for me from a tourism perspective to get the opportunity to showcase what the region has to offer beyond the golf course."

This community, less than a two hour drive north of Madison and along the Wisconsin River, is where Menominee and Polish heritages are celebrated, UW-Stevens Point continues its role in educating conservationists and The Square in the city's downtown remains rimmed with pit stops like Joe's Bar, Brick Hause Tavern and the Elbow Room, where its signage promotes Point Beer and "cigs and cheese too."

The Green Circle Trail, a 27 mile hiking and biking trail that begins in the Schmeeckle Reserve, a 280-acre conservancy, is here while in the downtown murals dot historic buildings. The 1894 opera house is getting new life and the paper mill that opened in 1919 and produces 240 tons of flexible packaging paper a year remains an anchor amid turmoil in the paper industry. And let's not forget the world's largest trivia contest. The 54-hour marathon is hosted by WWSP-FM, the student radio station, and in April marked its 53rd year.

But golf and the 33,000 flowers that takes a crew of 15 workers three days to plant each year around the 16th hole were not in the plan when in 1904 the Wisconsin Retail Hardware Association formed the Hardware Dealers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Wisconsin in the Green Lake County village of Berlin.

The company moved to Stevens Point in 1912 and created Sentry Insurance in 1958 when it began to write life insurance policies. The company, now with $7 billion in assets, moved out of Steven Point's downtown in 1977 after the construction of its world headquarters building and five years later opened the golf course and a 51,000-square-foot sports center. The indoor facility has tennis and pickleball courts, golf simulators, an indoor driving range and is used for trade shows, concerts and weddings. There's also PJ's, a restaurant named after P.J. Jacobs, who is credited with moving the company to Stevens Point, and Muse, a fine-dining restaurant open to the public in the Sentry Insurance headquarters building across the street.

The 7,145-yard SentryWorld Golf Course, where an 18-hole round is $300, underwent a complete renovation in 2013 and 2014 but closed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. It reopened for the 2022 season but has been closed to play this year to prep for the U.S. Senior Open, where two of the favorites will be Wisconsinites Kelly and Stricker, both 56 years old. The course will reopen to the public July 4th and now includes a 64-room boutique hotel that opened in 2022. The addition of the Inn at SentryWorld provides on-site, high-end accommodations with most rooms and their balconies overlooking the 18th hole.

"It's a priceless view," said Chad Bates, the hotel's general manager, as he stood on a third floor balcony. "Since we added the hotel, that's what's really attracting the destination golfer. It's very convenient for them."

Bates grew up in nearby Wisconsin Rapids but has spent the last 27 years working in hospitality for the Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons and other luxury brands in Florida and most recently California. Bates played golf at SentryWorld when he was in high school and in 2018 began thinking about returning to Wisconsin. When he learned that a boutique hotel was being constructed at SentryWorld, he jumped at the opportunity to shepherd its opening and raise his family in Central Wisconsin. He now has twice the house for less money compared to his California digs and a hotel property that is one-of-a-kind and is already taking reservations for the 2024 season.

The design blends the styles of Frank Lloyd Wright with a northern Wisconsin lodge. There are two 10-foot long fireplaces in the lobby, hanging quilts that pay homage to Wisconsin's rural character and architectural angles and carpeting that reflect Wright, who founded Taliesin in Spring Green and Taliesin West in Arizona. The Inn at SentryWorld was designed by Arizona-based Swaback Architects & Planners, whose founder, Vernon Swaback, was an apprentice of Wright.

"It's comfortable and very homey. There's nothing like it in Central Wisconsin from a luxury boutique product," Bates said during a tour. "It's been a big asset to Sentry and to SentryWorld. With the food and beverage outlets, the guests, they don't have to leave once they drive into the parking lot."

Amenities include the Library Cafe that has a small bar and shelves populated with Wisconsin-themed books guests are encouraged to take and read. There's a massive three-season porch off the lobby, an outdoor fire pit, fitness center that overlooks the golf course and luxury rooms with king size beds and room rates that range from $295 to $700 per night.

The third floor has 19 rooms and includes an executive lounge with a fireplace, wet bar and large balcony. Back in the lobby, the front desk is made of wood harvested from a tree that had been in an elephant enclosure in an Arizona zoo. Marks from where the animals rubbed, remain visible.

Also off the lobby is shop that sells SentryWorld branded clothing, rents bikes and has a vintage but restored cooler filled with beverages. The shop is being run this summer by Shari Pfeffer, an art teacher the past 34 years at Stevens Point Area High School and who obviously has an appreciation for the design of the hotel.

"The balance of nature and bringing the outdoors in is amazing," Pfeffer said. "It's soothing and just a really relaxing environment. I think it's because of all of the color choices. They thought of everything when they designed this. It blends into the golf course."