'Senseless tragedy': 3 found dead in Racine County home after deputies hear gunshot

By nightfall, Schmaling said that he did not believe any threat to the public remained.

Here’s what we know

Schmaling said during a news conference late Friday afternoon that deputies received a call after 9 a.m. Friday to check on the well-being of the occupants of a home on the 400 block of North State Street in Rochester. Schmaling said that there were three known residents of the home: a 30-year-old man and his parents.

He did not confirm if the three dead included any or all of those three people, and their names were not released.

When deputies entered the home, they reported hearing a gunshot.

“For safety reasons, deputies immediately took a tactical position and immediately created a safe perimeter around the home,” a release from RCSO stated.

Throughout the day, Schmaling said that crisis negotiators attempted to make contact with those inside the home verbally, via phone, social media, a drone and “tactical robots,” but never made contact.

Upon entering the home, the bodies of a man and a woman who had been dead “for some time” were discovered in the garage. In the basement, a male was found dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Scott Williams and Adam Rogan contributed to this report.