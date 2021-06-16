Severe storms Thursday for southern Wisconsin could ease drought and high fire danger, but also cause damage

Areas of moderate fire danger include the counties of Ashland, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Iron, Kewaunee, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Price, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vilas, Waupaca and Winnebago.

The DNR said it has responded to 765 wildfires burning more than 1,900 acres so far this year, and many more have been suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners.

The good news is that the long-term forecast for later in June is cooler weather and more rain for the north-central U.S., which has been very hot and dry so far this month, AccuWeather said.

A shift in the jet stream will allow batches of much cooler air to dive southeastward from central Canada and across a large part of the region in the coming days, according to AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

"Chicago experienced a temperature departure of 9.4 degrees above average during the 15 days of June, but by the end of June, enough waves of cool air should impact the city to knock the overall monthly departure to about 5.0 degrees above average," Pastelok said.