Severe storms Tuesday afternoon could offer southern Wisconsin a break in heat wave

Wind gusts as high as 91 miles per hour were reported in South Dakota Monday night, AccuWeather said.

The pattern will be set up by a bubble of strong high pressure with hot and humid air that is forecast to linger over Oklahoma through Wednesday, with storms developing over the northern edge of the hot and humid air.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly between 1 and 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 89, heat index values as high as 97, and south winds at 5 to 10 mph, the Weather Service said.

There’s a 50% chance for showers and storms overnight as the low falls to around 72.

Wednesday again has a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 10 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 88, heat index values as high as 95, and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 20% Wednesday night; 40% Thursday; 60% Thursday night, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 50% Friday and Friday night; 30% Saturday and Saturday night; and 40% Sunday and Sunday night.