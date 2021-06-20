Severe weather expected as 2 rounds of storms to hit southern Wisconsin on Sunday

"Dangerous lightning, downpours, hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes can occur with any of these storms," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Astronomical summer will officially begin at 10:32 p.m. Central time on Sunday, but temperatures may not make it out of the 60 in southern Wisconsin on Monday — a major contrast to what has been a June much hotter than normal.

"It'll feel more like mid-May on Monday rather than the first day of summer across much of the region," Pydynowski added. “Low humidity will lead to crisp, cool nights, with low temperatures bottoming out in the lower 50s for places like Chicago and Milwaukee Monday night.”

AccuWeather said an active storm track across the northern tier of the U.S. will keep temperatures near normal or even slightly below normal for much of the remainder of June.

Storm chances return Tuesday night into early Wednesday and again Thursday through Saturday, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Sunday, there’s an 80% chance of showers and storms, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, but higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop. The high should be near 75, with south winds at 5 to 10 mph.