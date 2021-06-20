Severe weather expected as 2 rounds of storms to hit southern Wisconsin on Sunday

Next 12 Hours
Severe weather is expected as two rounds of thunderstorms are headed for southern Wisconsin on Sunday, with the highest severe weather threat in far southern Wisconsin near the Illinois border, according to forecasters.
The first round of storms is expected in early to mid-afternoon and the second round in the evening as line of storms moves through from the west, National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Gehring said.
Damaging winds and large hail are the greatest concerns, heavy rain may cause urban flooding, and tornadoes are possible in the second round depending on how much the atmosphere destabilizes during the afternoon between the storms, Gehring said.
“Confidence is high in two rounds of storms,” Gehring said. “Confidence remains low on just how much our airmass can recover and become unstable after the first round of storms. … If our airmass recovers quicker, it's possible our risk increases. Much will be determined as the day evolves.”
In a Facebook live video on Saturday night, the Weather Service talked about how more sun in the afternoon will set the stage for more potent storms.
Sunday’s potentially explosive storms will come as a wide expanse of warm, moist air surges ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring much cooler weather to the area starting Monday, AccuWeather said.
"Dangerous lightning, downpours, hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes can occur with any of these storms," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Astronomical summer will officially begin at 10:32 p.m. Central time on Sunday, but temperatures may not make it out of the 60 in southern Wisconsin on Monday — a major contrast to what has been a June much hotter than normal.
"It'll feel more like mid-May on Monday rather than the first day of summer across much of the region," Pydynowski added. “Low humidity will lead to crisp, cool nights, with low temperatures bottoming out in the lower 50s for places like Chicago and Milwaukee Monday night.”
AccuWeather said an active storm track across the northern tier of the U.S. will keep temperatures near normal or even slightly below normal for much of the remainder of June.
Storm chances return Tuesday night into early Wednesday and again Thursday through Saturday, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Sunday, there’s an 80% chance of showers and storms, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, but higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop. The high should be near 75, with south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The chance for showers and storms continues at 80% overnight, mainly before midnight, with possible totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch, as the low falls to around 59.
Monday should be mostly sunny, with a cool high near 64, and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After a low overnight Monday into Tuesday around 46, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 71 and west winds around 5 mph.
Chances for showers and storms return at 40% Tuesday night, 20% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, 70% Thursday night, 50% Friday, and 30% Friday night and Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday and Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday, with highs near 80, 85, 84 and 77, and lows Tuesday night through Friday night around 57, 64, 68 and 60.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts scattered storms likely by Sunday afternoon and another round by evening, some severe with wind, hail and an isolated tornado possible; a chance for a few showers and storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday; an isolated storm possible Wednesday morning; a chance of rain Thursday; storms continuing overnight Thursday into Friday; a chance of storms Friday; and a chance for a shower or storm. Saturday.
Noel said highs from Madison Sunday through Saturday should be near 77, 67, 71, 78, 81, 83 and 79, and overnight lows around 60, 46, 60, 65, 69 and 57.
Saturday’s high in Madison was 82 at 4:47 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 97 for June 19, set in 1953.
Saturday’s low in Madison was 62 at 11:53 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 38 for June 19, set in 1982.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 1.62 inches, 1.73 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 8.8 inches, 7.68 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 19 is 1.17 inches in 1871.