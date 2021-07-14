Sex offender gets 3-plus years in prison for Sauk City nursing home assaults

Screnock sentenced Malisch to three years, one month and 28 days in prison and three years of parole during the hearing July 6.

According to the criminal complaint, a resident of the Maplewood of Sauk Prairie, 245 Sycamore St., told a nurse that a man had come into her room and touched her without her consent. Another nurse said she saw the man, later identified as Malisch, in the room during the time the woman said the assault happened. Staff called police the next day. In an interview with an officer, Malisch said he had assaulted the woman and said he thought she “wouldn’t say anything because of her advanced age,” which is why he chose to assault her. He also admitted to assaulting another woman, who nursing home staff said was unable to communicate with police because of her health condition, at least four months earlier.

According to court records, Malisch was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of multiple felony sex crimes in February 1990. As part of his sentencing, he was also ordered to 10 years of probation and to register as a lifetime sex offender.

An investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services into the facility determined in June 2018 that despite knowing a registered sex offender was living there, Maplewood employees failed to prevent him from abusing women.