Sex offender out on bail in child sex assault case charged with raping woman at knife-point in Whitewater

A convicted sex offender has been charged with sexual assault after he allegedly held a woman at knife-point and raped her in Whitewater while out on bail in a child sex assault case.

Samuel S. Zimmermann, 51, of the 300 block of Newcomb Street, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, threats to injure and four counts of bail jumping. At the time of the reported incident Zimmermann was out on bond after being charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in Jefferson County.

He is a registered sex offender following his 1998 conviction of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Waukesha County.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday, June 20 at approximately 10 p.m. an officer responded to South Prairie Street for a report of a women in her 40s who had just been raped and said the man was trying to kill her.

When police arrived the woman was extremely agitated and hysterically crying. The woman said when she returned to her residence she saw Zimmermann walking towards her. He reportedly asked if he could sit in her car due to it raining outside and that he had to talk to her about something. It is unclear how the two knew each other.