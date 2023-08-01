A Monroe County jury convicted a 74-year-old former Tomah teacher of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student, authorities reported.

Anne N. Nelson-Koch was convicted on all 25 charges against her stemming from her repeated sexual assaults of the boy in the basement of a private school in Tomah during the 2016-17 school year, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said in a statement.

At the time of the assaults, Nelson-Koch was 67 and the student was 14.

The jury deliberated for about five hours after a three-day trial, Croninger said.

“The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man,” Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles, the prosecutor of the case, said in a statement. “He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.”

The investigation was led by Investigator Paul Sloan of the Tomah Police Department.

“We could not have achieved this outcome without the victim’s strength and Investigator Sloan’s dedication and thorough investigation,” Skiles said

After the verdict, Skiles asked Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe to revoke Nelson-Koch’s bond and remand her to custody pending sentencing. Radcliffe, though, ordered Nelson-Koch released with GPS monitoring pending sentencing scheduled for Oct. 27. She faces more than 600 years in prison, Croninger said.