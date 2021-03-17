Sheriff's office seeking potential witnesses in Devil's Lake stabbing homicide

Investigators are seeking help from the public in tracking down potential witnesses of the October stabbing of a man in Devil’s Lake State Park.

A photo posted to the Facebook page of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office shows three people walking on a trail. According to the post made Tuesday, the individuals are “potential witnesses” and not suspects in the homicide case.

Police are asking that anyone who knows the identities of the three people call the Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK or 888-847-7285.

Authorities have so far not announced many leads on the suspect in the stabbing death of 24-year-old John Craig Schmutzer of Wauwatosa while he was on a trail near the south shore of the lake Oct. 14, other than to say they believe the violence was random.

Witnesses of the act who spoke to law enforcement at the time said that Schmutzer had been stabbed near the railroad tracks along the Grottos trail. He was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene of the violence.

At the time, authorities said they interviewed hundreds of people at the park at the time, noting that the fall colors drew a number of tourists. They asked that anyone with photos from the day contact the sheriff’s office as well.