Sheriff's office seeking potential witnesses in Devil's Lake stabbing homicide

Investigators are seeking help from the public in tracking down potential witnesses of the October stabbing of a man in Devil’s Lake State Park.
A photo posted to the Facebook page of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office shows three people walking on a trail. According to the post made Tuesday, the individuals are “potential witnesses” and not suspects in the homicide case.
Police are asking that anyone who knows the identities of the three people call the Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK or 888-847-7285.
Authorities have so far not announced many leads on the suspect in the stabbing death of 24-year-old John Craig Schmutzer of Wauwatosa while he was on a trail near the south shore of the lake Oct. 14, other than to say they believe the violence was random.
Witnesses of the act who spoke to law enforcement at the time said that Schmutzer had been stabbed near the railroad tracks along the Grottos trail. He was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene of the violence.
At the time, authorities said they interviewed hundreds of people at the park at the time, noting that the fall colors drew a number of tourists. They asked that anyone with photos from the day contact the sheriff’s office as well.
People reported seeing a man between 5-feet-10-inches tall and 6 feet walking away toward the south shore parking lot. They said he was wearing a dark head covering and a dark facial covering at the time.
During a press conference in November, Sauk County Det. Lt. Chris Zunker said they believe Schmutzer, who had been in the area that week visiting other parks and a shopping plaza in Madison, did not know the suspect at all.
The person who stabbed Schmutzer would have likely shown outward signs of stress, both before and after the homicide, and observation from people close to him could help investigators solve the case if it was reported, Zunker said. Authorities expressed concern over the suspect being a danger to the public and himself, noting that he likely was triggered after experiencing a “stressful live event,” which led to the stabbing.
Zunker added that the event may have been exacerbated by underlying mental health issues, drug abuse and/or alcohol abuse. He also likely carries a knife, the detective said, and likely engaged in erratic behavior in late October like changing his appearance or the car he drives.
The suspect may have also shown an increased interest in the news reporting of the homicide case, missed work, family events or in general withdrawn from activities.
Schmutzer was a 2014 graduate of Wauwatosa West High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and majored in finance, graduating in 2018.
According to his obituary, he interned and then worked for Jeffries Financial Group of New York, but returned to his hometown and had been working in banking in the Wauwatosa area at the time of his death. It also notes that fall was his favorite season.
State Park Closures 040920 15-04092020120510
Securing the safety equipment on cliff's edge
120420-bara-news-park-safety-04
101520-bara-news-stabbing-plautz2
012020-bara-news-fishing-05
Dave Schrofer descends during cliff rescue training
120420-bara-news-park-safety-01
120420-bara-news-park-safety-03
120420-bara-news-park-safety-02
101620-bara-news-homicide-01
101520-bara-news-stabbing-plautz1
Stabbing reported
100920-bara-news-fall-06
100920-bara-news-fall-04
100920-bara-news-fall-05
Baraboo area fall color, Oct. 8, 2020 (copy)
082920-bara-news-storm-damage-04
082920-bara-news-storm-damage-03
Outdoor Rec Boom 072420 14-07242020162940
Walking with dog
Hiking at state park
Devil's Lake hikers
Fishing at Devil's Lake
Back at the beach
Devil's Lake open May 2
Devil's Lake open May 2
Devil's Lake open May 2
Devil's Lake open May 2
State Parks 01-05012020133200
State Parks 08-05012020140943
State Parks 05-05012020132630
State Parks 06-05012020132630
State Parks 02-05012020132630
State Parks 04-05012020132630
State Parks 03-05012020132630
State Parks 07-05012020132630
Devil's Lake State Park
State Park Closures 040920 18-04092020120510 (copy)
State Park Closures 040920 22-04092020120510
State Park Closures 040920 20-04092020120510
State Park Closures 040920 16-04092020120510
State Park Closures 040920 14-04092020120510
State Park Closures 040920 21-04092020120510
State Park Closures 040920 10-04092020115525
State Park Closures 040920 11-04092020115525
State Park Closures 040920 08-04092020115525
State Park Closures 040920 07-04092020115525
State Park Closures 040920 12-04092020115525
Family fishing at Devil's Lake
Devil's Lake State Park sign
Walking at Devil's Lake State Park
Devil's Lake snowshoeing
012020-bara-news-fishing-01
012020-bara-news-fishing-03
012020-bara-news-fishing-04
011420-bara-news-devil's-lake-entrance
011420-bara-news-devil's-lake-01
011420-bara-news-devil's-lake-nature-center
101620-bara-news-homicide-02
101520-bara-news-stabbing-02
091419-bara-news-rescue-exercise-01
081019-bara-news-rope-rescue-01
Going up and over the cliff
Dave Schrofer helps person on cliffs during training (copy)
Firefighter secures safety harness on cliff
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.