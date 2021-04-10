RACINE — At 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Kathy Aiello was rushed to the hospital.

Aiello had been in urgent care the day before. After her COVID-19 test came back positive, Aiello’s daughter, Peg LaPierre-Meddy, got her to the hospital ASAP.

Aiello would spend about four months in recovery, but apart from her family under the care of nurses at Siena on the Lake, 5635 Erie St., in Racine. She celebrated her 86th birthday, on March 8, inside, although one of her other daughters decorated the outside of her window to celebrate.

LaPierre-Meddy was thankful her mother’s room was stationed on the bottom floor of the facility. She would often stop by and look out of the window to see LaPierre-Meddy while they spoke on the phone.

“We could see each other and we could hear each other,” LaPierre-Meddy said. “That was the most important thing.”

But gone are the days of communicating through that window. Aiello reached recovery and was released from Siena on the Lake Tuesday afternoon, greeted by LaPierre-Meddy and immediately donned with a cherry red superhero cape carrying the emblem of a certain DC Comics superhero.

“She’s Wonder Woman now,” LaPierre-Meddy said as she fastened the cape. “She did it.”

Overcoming long odds

When Aiello was admitted into the hospital, LaPierre-Meddy was told by medical officials that her mother may not make it.

LaPierre-Meddy said her mother is a severe asthmatic, has had a heart attack and suffers from Attrial fibrilation — an irregular heartbeat that can lead to heart-related complications.

“She has everything going against her, and we were told by the doctors to prepare ourselves because — I always wanna cry when I say this — that she’s not going to survive,” LaPierre-Meddy said. “We were told to prepare ourselves.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults over the age of 65. “The greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19 is among those aged 85 or older,” according to the CDC.

Both LaPierre-Meddy and Aiello are fully vaccinated, they said.

LaPierre-Meddy said family members, friends and even strangers reached out to show support. Aiello’s son from California sent her flowers every two weeks.

Faithbridge Church in Franksville, which Aiello has been part of for over 80 years, was also praying for her, LaPierre-Meddy said.

“It was tough, but we tried to make the best of it,” LaPierre-Meddy said. “We were all praying for her and I know that’s what got her through.”

‘Most fortunate person alive’

Aiello’s first week out of the care facility is full of follow-up doctor’s appointments, but there will be some fun sprinkled in — her son will be visiting from California for a few days.

For her first dinner out of the care facility on Tuesday night, Aiello got her favorite meals: Taco Bell and Dairy Queen.

Aiello said she’s feeling good being out of the hospital, and feeling minimal pain so far.

“I feel like the most fortunate person alive,” Aiello said. “It was not easy. But now, it’s wonderful.”

Now that Aiello is out of the facility, LaPierre-Meddy said the two have plans to go back to doing the things they loved to do in time for summer.

“Our special thing has always been getting tacos and walking down Monument Square,” LaPierre-Meddy said. “We’d go to Smoke’d on the Water and she’d get her feet a-tappin’ and singing along to songs she knew. I can’t wait to do that this summer.”

Back in her apartment, Aiello sat down on a chair in her living room and looked out into the kitchen at a photo of her husband, Salvatore Aiello, who died in 2013. She did not have that photo with her while she was at Siena on the Lake.

“Yesterday,” LaPierre-Meddy said, referring to the first night Aiello was back home, “she was looking at him with a big smile on her face.

“She needs rest,” LaPierre-Meddy continued. “But we’re going to treasure every minute we have together.”

