From ambitions of becoming a writer, Shira Phelps has found her calling working on behalf of victims of crime.

In March, the Madison native took over as director of the state Office of Crime Victim Services (OCVS), a part of the state Department of Justice. She came from a job in which she worked for a firm called Tribal Tech, working with Native tribes across the U.S. to enhance the work they were doing with victims of human trafficking.

If her name is somewhat familiar to Madison folks, it's because Phelps, 45, is the daughter of former Dane County Executive Rick Phelps and activist and diplomat Hannah Rosenthal. Their dedication to improving the lives of others, she said, made a lasting impression on her. While she went to college intending to become a writer, Phelps said she found her true calling by chance after college during a job interview. The interviewer recognized that Phelps' talents could be useful at Project Respect, which works with victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

After 11 years with Project Respect, Phelps attended law school at UW-Madison, graduating in 2007, and within a few years was in her first stint with OCVS.

A 1996 graduate of West High School, Phelps also attended the New School for Social Research in New York City. She lives in Madison with her husband, J.P. Croake, and their son, Henry.

When you were in school you intended to become a writer, but what was it that drew you to this sort of work instead?

I am a survivor of sexual violence, and so think I naturally just sort of gravitated towards other survivors and the work that was being done to just help support them. I also come from, on my mom's side, 16 generations of rabbis. And so there was just some curiosity there around all of that. When I graduated and moved back to Madison, Project Respect sort of found me. I had applied for, I think, a job in the day care at one of the other programs that Project Respect is connected to, and the woman I was interviewing with said, "I know where you need to be," and brought me to Project Respect and Jan Miyasaki, who's still the director and my mentor. We just clicked. And that was that.

What in particular about that work was appealing to you?

The women that I had the honor of working with were incredible. I've never met such strong, brave, remarkable people. Working with folks who have been through the worst and looking at how our systems have failed them or any ways that we could have done better as a community, as a culture, that's like the heart of social justice. I grew up in a family that was committed to social justice, parents who dedicated their careers to it, a community of family and friends that have dedicated their lives to it. And that I just found that was my way of doing it.

In a nutshell, what does the Office of Crime Victim Services do?

We are the victim services piece of a multidisciplinary team that is DOJ. So there's law enforcement, there's prosecution, there's the crime lab, there's victim services. What we do is bring survivor and victim experience and voice to all the different elements of the criminal justice system. And we do that in a number of different ways. We have a grants program. We receive tens of millions of dollars every year to provide grants to victim service providers around the state.

We have what's called crime victim compensation. It's a program that provides compensation to victims of crime, whether it's lost wages, funeral expenses, all sorts of different things that victims of crime might not have the resources or shouldn't have to pay for if they were victimized. We have the Victim Resource Center, which is our direct victim services. That team works sort of as the victim-witness unit for the Department of Justice. We have the address confidentiality program called Safe at Home. It provides (victims) a legal address so they're able to keep their location private, and the only people that know their actual location are a handful of people in OCVS. We work with the other departments at DOJ on policy and legislation.

Besides the recent passage of Marsy's Law, what are more of the rubber-meets-the-road sort of things that governments should be doing for victims?

Well, the obvious — resources. Long after, or even if there is never a criminal justice case or involvement in the criminal justice system, survivors' lives are complicated. Trauma further complicates that, and they deal with those complications and trauma forever, not just during the criminal justice proceedings. It takes resources, it takes mental health support, it takes helping folks connect with employment, safe housing, and all of those things are critical if a victim is going to be able to participate in the criminal justice system, be able to heal and move forward with their trauma or what has happened to them.

And finally, because so many people in this community know your parents, how has growing up in their household had an impact on you and where you ended up in life?

I think it has impacted me completely. As I mentioned, they both dedicated their careers and their lives to social justice, whether it was through elected office or through leadership in nonprofits or being a diplomat fighting antisemitism. I think I just saw what was possible and that if you want change, you have to work on it.

The other piece that I think has been really important in my family, on my mother's side, is rabbis. My grandfather, Rabbi Frank Rosenthal, was the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust. And having that as just a part of the dinner table conversation and just the knowledge that happened and that it could happen again, there's a lot of commitment and pressure in families of Holocaust survivors to make up for the loss. And so that, I think, was always really deeply ingrained in our family as well. My dad's family grew up in rural Wisconsin, and my grandfather taught music and they were educators and musicians, and my sister was a preschool teacher and now is a performer. So all of the things that were around our dinner table informed how we have chosen to live our lives and the work that we do.