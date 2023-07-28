A 14-year-old was injured when they accidentally shot themself in Beloit on Thursday night, Beloit police reported.
Police responded to the 700 block of Highland Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening, Chief Andre Sayles said in a statement.
Officers found a 14-year-old in the front yard with a gunshot wound to their lower extremities that was not considered life threatening, Sayles said.
A loaded handgun was found at the scene and detectives concluded it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot, Sayles said.