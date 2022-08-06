Shooting on Milwaukee's north side leaves 4 men wounded, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say four men suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting on the city's north side.
The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The four men, ages 31, 20, 28 and 27, were transported to a local hospital, police said.
Authorities said they are seeking the public's help in finding the shooter or shooters.
No further information was immediately released.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.