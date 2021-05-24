Short-term health plans could last longer in Wisconsin under bill

Short-term health plans, which are typically cheaper than regular insurance because they don't have to meet many requirements of the Affordable Care Act, could last up to three years in Wisconsin instead of 18 months under a bill to be debated Wednesday.
The measure would align the state with federal regulations approved in 2018 by former President Donald Trump's administration and provide more flexibility to people needing transitional health coverage, said sponsor Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield.
“There are individuals who find themselves between jobs or starting a business," Kooyenga said. “For many of them, it’s Cadillac insurance versus no insurance. This offers a good compromise between those extremes.”
Critics say short-term plans can leave people unexpectedly facing large medical bills if they don't realize the plans don't have to cover "essential benefits" such as maternity care, mental health and prescription drugs. The plans also aren't required to cover pre-existing conditions.
“People don’t really know what health care they’re going to need," said William Parke-Sutherland, health policy analyst at Madison-based Kids Forward, which opposes the bill. “We’re all one accident, one mishap, one unfortunate diagnosis away from needing really comprehensive, expensive care.”
The Wisconsin Association of Health Plans opposes the legislation because "it has the potential to destabilize the individual insurance market and reduce access to affordable, comprehensive healthcare coverage,” said Kelsey Avery, director of public policy and communications.
The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry will hold a public hearing Wednesday on the bill. All co-sponsors are Republicans, who control both houses of the state Legislature.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget proposed capping the length of short-term health plans at six months. GOP members of the Joint Finance Committee, which is taking up the budget, removed that provision among many other items.
Short-term health plans can initially last up to a year, compared to 3 months during former President Barack Obama's administration. Under the Trump rule, they can be extended for another 24 months, for a total of three years, if the insurer and consumer agree. In Wisconsin, the total length allowed is 18 months.
About a dozen companies sell short-term health plans in the state, said Sarah Smith, a spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.
Smith said no data on how many residents are enrolled in the plans was available, but a House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Health report last year said Wisconsin was in the top 10 states in enrollment with about 100,000 people covered.
A Kids Forward report in 2019 found none of the eight short-term health plans available at the time in Wisconsin covered pre-existing conditions and all had lifetime caps. Only one covered maternity care and half didn’t have mental health coverage.
“There’s a really significant risk that people don’t understand what they’re getting," Parke-Sutherland said.
Kooyenga said he recognizes that short-term health plans "are not robust plans," but the partial coverage is better than being uninsured. With many small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the length of the plans could be a boost, he said.
“They've found themselves in a tight spot. Now they’ve just started to escape that," he said. “This would give (small businesses) more runway to do that transition.”