Short-term health plans could last longer in Wisconsin under bill

Short-term health plans can initially last up to a year, compared to 3 months during former President Barack Obama's administration. Under the Trump rule, they can be extended for another 24 months, for a total of three years, if the insurer and consumer agree. In Wisconsin, the total length allowed is 18 months.

About a dozen companies sell short-term health plans in the state, said Sarah Smith, a spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.

Smith said no data on how many residents are enrolled in the plans was available, but a House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Health report last year said Wisconsin was in the top 10 states in enrollment with about 100,000 people covered.