Single digits, little wind make for a near perfect day for outdoor curling despite the slow ice

The Madison Curling Club, according to its website, can be traced back to 1921, when its rink was located under the bleachers at Camp Randall Stadium. In 1930, club members constructed a wooden building with windows that helped create ice when it was cold enough. Ice-making equipment wasn’t installed at the club until 1950. The club, after its agreement with the city came to an end, built a $1.3 million facility in McFarland in 1997 and has grown to more than 600 members. Some players have gone on to national prominence, and one, Matt Hamilton, won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

But most at the club are like Steve O’Connor, who curls for pure enjoyment. He’s been a member of the club for 40 years and has been curling for nearly 60 years. He did one outdoor curling event when he was a child in Portage, and Saturday marked just his second time on an outdoor rink and his first time curling in nearly 10 months.

“As you can see, curlers will do anything to get on the ice,” O’Connor said during a break in his game. “For me (today), it’s all upper body strength. Typically, for a right-handed curler, it’s all right-leg power. But on this stuff, it’s all arm.”