Sister: Alleged shooting accomplice knew victim and 'set him up to be gunned down'

Bail was set at $1 million Monday for a Madison man who was charged last week with taking part in what has been called an "execution" outside the Dane County Jail last month that left another man dead.

Amond D. Galtney, 25, who prosecutors said was driving an SUV that led police on a high-speed chase after the shooting death of Dwayne L. Collins Jr., 32, on South Carroll Street, is charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and attempting to elude police.

During a court appearance by video, Neporsha Hamlin, a sister of Collins, said Galtney knew Collins and had grown up with him and "set him up" to be shot to death by Demone M. Cummins, 20, of Chicago, on March 30.

"This is someone who set my brother up, who knew him, who grew up with him, who is in childhood photos with my brother," Hamlin said. She added, directly to Galtney, "You set him up to be gunned down in front of the courthouse."

Hamlin also told Galtney, "You had a solid mind to stop everything that was in order. You knew the victim. And you still decided to go ahead and have him murdered in cold blood."

A criminal complaint filed last week details how the shooting happened, the video evidence that police have linking Cummins and Galtney to the crime, and details about the chase that followed, which ended with both men abandoning the SUV Galtney was driving and trying to flee on foot near the Alliant Energy Center. Both were captured a short time later.

The complaint also describes how the SUV and another car were driven together from Madison's South Side to the area around the Dane County Public Safety Building, where occupants of both vehicles waited and circled nearby until Collins left the jail. Collins had just appeared in court to face misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges for an incident at home.

Collins' mother, Angela Briggs, who had driven Downtown to pick up her son, watched the shooting unfold in front of her.

But the complaint does not state why the shooting happened.

Reed Cornia, an attorney appearing for Galtney, said there's no evidence Galtney knew what Cummins was going to do. He asked for bail to be set at $50,000.

Galtney was briefly hospitalized late last week for an unspecified medical issue.

The complaint charges Cummins with shooting Collins using a semi-automatic handgun that was modified to be fully automatic, firing 15 rounds within an estimated three seconds.

Cummins, like Galtney, was jailed on $1 million bail. After his arrest, the complaint states, Cummins is heard on recorded jail phone calls in which he appeared to be telling the people on the other end of the line that there was a good chance he would be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown said Monday that street video "very clearly shows (Galtney) was driving the vehicle that essentially engaged in stalking the area around the Dane County Jail waiting for someone to be released."

When Collins came out, Brown said, the SUV Galtney was driving slowed alongside Collins, and the passenger, Cummins, jumped out "and does execute the victim right essentially in front of the jail."

Police quickly found the SUV, which led officers on a chase at up to 80 mph on city streets.

"Many people were endangered by this defendant's fleeing," Brown said.

Galtney is currently under state Department of Corrections supervision, which may be revoked, for a prior conviction, Brown said.

Galtney and Cummins are scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0