Six Flags agrees to $36 million settlement over alleged Illinois law violations

Six Flags argued that there was not an actual injury because the biometric data was not breached or stolen.

In 2019, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that “an individual need not allege some actual injury or adverse effect, beyond violation of his or her rights” in order to qualify as an “aggrieved” person under BIPA, and be entitled to damages and other relief.

After the Supreme Court ruling, both parties entered into mediation. The Lake County Court preliminarily approved the proposed settlement agreement last month and the settlement was recently made public.

Under the agreement, people who first had their finger scanned when entering Six Flags Great America between Oct. 1, 2013, and April 30, 2016, can receive up to $200, over five installments.

People who first had their finger scanned when entering the park between May 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018, can receive up to $60, in five installments.

Mark Bulgarelli, an attorney with Progressive Law Group LLC in Evanston, is one of the lawyers representing Six Flags.

Phillip A. Bock, of Chicago-based Bock, Hatch & Oppenheim LLC, represents the class of plaintiffs.

Neither responded to a request for comment.