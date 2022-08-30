Skydiver who died in crash into Racine County pond was practicing 'high-speed discipline' known as swooping

YORKVILLE — A skydiver died after crashing into a Racine County pond at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning, authorities reported.

The skydiver — identified Monday as Kyle White, 36, of Tennessee — experienced “a hard landing” into a pond next to the property of Skydive Midwest on the west side of Interstate 94, according to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office; when pulled from the pond by other skydivers, White “was not conscious and was not breathing adequately.”

After deputies and members of Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department arrived, life-saving measures were attempted, but White never woke up, the RCSO said. His injuries were described as “traumatic.”

According to Skydive Midwest, White has jumped over 750 times and was training for the upcoming U.S. Parachute Association’s National Skydiving Championships, scheduled to begin Friday near Chicago, for the canopy piloting discipline.

According to the World Air Sports Federation, canopy piloting, also known as swooping, “is a high-speed discipline involving small and very agile parachutes and highly trained pilots to fly them.” Skydivers performing canopy piloting often fly directly over water, sometimes with their feet or other body parts grazing the surface.

While White’s freefall and landing were uneventful, he made an error while performing an advanced maneuver common with the discipline, resulting in a hard landing and fatal injuries; White’s parachute and related equipment functioned as designed, according to Skydive Midwest.

“It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing,” the RCSO said. “Fellow skydivers who also witnessed the event in its entirety stated his parachute was deployed and he showed no signs of distress before, during, or immediately before landing. The other professional skydivers that witnessed the event believe he misjudged his angle of descent which caused a ‘hard landing’ into the water.”

Fewer than 20 people have died each of the last four years while skydiving, according to the U.S. Parachute Association.

Sunday’s fatal crash was the second serious accident in less than three months for Skydive Midwest; two people were injured during a tandem jump June 19.